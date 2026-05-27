‘Disclosure Day’ First Reactions Hail Steven Spielberg’s ‘Best Film in 20 Years’

Steven Spielberg will soon be back in theaters, and early audiences are saying “Disclosure Day” was worth the wait.

Spielberg’s latest sci-fi feature will hit theaters on June 12. First reactions started hitting social media on Wednesday after early screenings, praising the film as one of the director’s best.

“I loved #DisclosureDay. A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder,” film reporter Germain Lussier said on X. “It’s Spielberg’s best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt.”

The best film in 20 years is high praise for Spielberg, who’s been on something of a hot streak with “West Side Story” and “The Fabelmans” gaining back-to-back critical acclaim (and Best Picture nominations). TheWrap’s own Drew Taylor concurred with this assessment, saying, “I can’t remember the last time I loved a Spielberg movie as much as #DisclosureDay.”

“Thrilling, funny, deeply emotional and impeccably acted (Emily Blunt, in particular, is astounding),” Taylor continued. “Full of mystery and wonder, it proves that nobody does it quite like Spielberg. Just great.”

Taylor isn’t the only one who shouted out this performance in particular. Blunt stars in the film as Margaret, a Kansas City meteorologist who shares a mysterious connection with Josh O’Connor’s Daniel, a whistleblower seeking to disclose the truth about extraterrestrial life.

“DisclosureDay is the weirdest movie Spielberg’s ever made (complimentary),” film reporter Bill Bria said. “Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp’s X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt’s most accomplished performance, John Williams’ best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff.”

Only a handful of reactions are available for “Disclosure Day” with the film still more than two weeks out from release. Universal also released a new trailer of the film on Wednesday, revealing some new details about the film’s highly secretive story (and giving audiences a good look at the little gray aliens featured in the movie).

You can see more reactions to “Disclosure Day” below.

I loved #DisclosureDay.



A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder.



It's Spielberg's best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/cidIVruAtr — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 27, 2026

I can't remember the last time I loved a Spielberg movie as much as #DisclosureDay — thrilling, funny, deeply emotional and impeccably acted (Emily Blunt, in particular, is astounding). Full of mystery and wonder, it proves that nobody does it quite like Spielberg. Just great.👽 pic.twitter.com/COlDCJlILZ — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 27, 2026

Disclosure Day is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twlight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW. pic.twitter.com/w7UOEpOgmh — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 27, 2026

In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with #DisclosureDay.

I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the… pic.twitter.com/a0ZJU8miYw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 27, 2026

DISCLOSURE DAY is top tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as RAIDERS but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film. https://t.co/Q8ZAWAZE0J — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) May 27, 2026