Paul Thomas Anderson’s Cameron Winter Concert Film Acquired by Janus Films and Criterion

Paul Thomas Anderson is ready to rock.
A few months after he picked up Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for his “One Battle After Another,” Anderson is back with a brand-new concert film. And Janus Films and Criterion have just acquired all North American rights to the project.
“Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall,” which documents the Geese lead singer’s solo show at Carnegie Hall after months of touring with his band in December 2025, will begin an exclusive North American 35mm tour on Nov. 20. The prints will be made by FotoKem in Los Angeles and supervised by the filmmakers.
The show was captured on 35mm and 16mm film. The music was recorded and produced for the film (and a previously announced live album, out Oct. 9) by music producer Ariel Rechtshaid. The film was co-produced by Benny Safdie and produced by Sara Murphy, Erica Frauman and Maggie Ambrose.
Winter, frontman for New York City-based band Geese, released his debut solo album “Heavy Metal” in December 2024 to much critical acclaim. Geese’s last album, “Getting Killed,” was released in September 2025.
Tickets for “Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall” will be available starting Sept. 17 at www.CameronWinter.film.
The initial tour dates and locations are below, with more cities to be announced in the coming weeks.
Nov 20
New York, NY – Village East by Angelika, BAM Rose Cinemas
Los Angeles, CA – Aero Theater
Nov 23
Los Angeles, CA – Los Feliz 3 Theatre
Nov 27
Washington DC – AFI Silver Theater
Dec 2
San Francisco, CA – Castro Theater
Dec 4
Chicago, IL – Music Box Theater
Dec 5
Atlanta, GA – Plaza Theater
Dallas, TX – Texas Theater
Dec 8
Denton, TX – Fine Arts Theatre Boston, MA – Coolidge Corner Theatre
Dec 10
Santa Ana, CA – Frida Cinema
Dec 11
Nashville, TN – Belcourt Theatre
Dec 14
Milwaukee, WI – Oriental Theatre
Dec 17
Houston, TX – Museum of Fine Arts
Dec 19
Louisville, KY – Speed Art Museum
Dec 30
Austin, TX – Austin Film Society
Jan 1
Omaha, NE – Dundee Theatre
Jan 6
Tucson, AZ – Loft Cinema
Jan 15
Ann Arbor, MI – State Theatre
Jan 18
Portland, OR – Hollywood Theatre