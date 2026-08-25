Paul Thomas Anderson’s Cameron Winter Concert Film Acquired by Janus Films and Criterion

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Paul Thomas Anderson is ready to rock.

A few months after he picked up Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for his “One Battle After Another,” Anderson is back with a brand-new concert film. And Janus Films and Criterion have just acquired all North American rights to the project.

“Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall,” which documents the Geese lead singer’s solo show at Carnegie Hall after months of touring with his band in December 2025, will begin an exclusive North American 35mm tour on Nov. 20. The prints will be made by FotoKem in Los Angeles and supervised by the filmmakers.

The show was captured on 35mm and 16mm film. The music was recorded and produced for the film (and a previously announced live album, out Oct. 9) by music producer Ariel Rechtshaid. The film was co-produced by Benny Safdie and produced by Sara Murphy, Erica Frauman and Maggie Ambrose.

Winter, frontman for New York City-based band Geese, released his debut solo album “Heavy Metal” in December 2024 to much critical acclaim. Geese’s last album, “Getting Killed,” was released in September 2025.

Tickets for “Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall” will be available starting Sept. 17 at www.CameronWinter.film.

The initial tour dates and locations are below, with more cities to be announced in the coming weeks.

Janus/Criterion

Nov 20

New York, NY – Village East by Angelika, BAM Rose Cinemas

Los Angeles, CA – Aero Theater

Nov 23

Los Angeles, CA – Los Feliz 3 Theatre

Nov 27

Washington DC – AFI Silver Theater

Dec 2

San Francisco, CA – Castro Theater

Dec 4

Chicago, IL – Music Box Theater

Dec 5

Atlanta, GA – Plaza Theater

Dallas, TX – Texas Theater

Dec 8

Denton, TX – Fine Arts Theatre Boston, MA – Coolidge Corner Theatre

Dec 10

Santa Ana, CA – Frida Cinema

Dec 11

Nashville, TN – Belcourt Theatre

Dec 14

Milwaukee, WI – Oriental Theatre

Dec 17

Houston, TX – Museum of Fine Arts

Dec 19

Louisville, KY – Speed Art Museum

Dec 30

Austin, TX – Austin Film Society

Jan 1

Omaha, NE – Dundee Theatre

Jan 6

Tucson, AZ – Loft Cinema

Jan 15

Ann Arbor, MI – State Theatre

Jan 18

Portland, OR – Hollywood Theatre