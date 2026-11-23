“Saturday Night Live” unveiled its lineup for the final episodes of 2026 with Timothée Chalamet and Robert De Niro, joining Amanda Seyfried as hosts in December.

This will mark Chalamet’s fourth time hosting the sketch series, this time in advance of “Dune: Part Three,” which premieres Dec. 18. He will host the last episode of the year on Dec. 19 with musical guest Charli XCX.

De Niro will also make his fourth hosting appearance on Dec. 12 with musical guest Slayyyter. The Academy Award winner stars in the fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise “Focker-in-Law” with Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, which will premiere over Thanksgiving.

The “Brand New Chanels” singer will make her musical debut on the sketch series. She was recently nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Seyfried was previously announced to make her hosting debut on Dec. 5. She had a surprise appearance in the box office documentary hit “You Can See Everything” earlier this fall.

She will host with musical guest Don Toliver, who is also making his “SNL” debut. Toliver was recently announced to perform on the mainstage before SZA at the Coachella Music Festival in 2027. He also received a Best New Artist nom at the Grammy Awards this year.

Jalen Brunson, Inde Navarrette and Druski have all made their “SNL” hosting debuts this season as well. Druski broke records with his episode, becoming the most-watched episode the series has aired in two years, scoring 5.6 million viewers.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The series was created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The sketch series streams live on NBC and Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.