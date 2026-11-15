‘SNL’ Taps Amanda Seyfried to Host Next Season 52 Episode

“Saturday Night Live” has tapped “You Can See Everything” star Amanda Seyfried to host its forthcoming Dec. 5 episode. Don Toliver will serve as the night’s musical guest.

The episode will mark Seyfried’s “SNL” hosting debut. It will also see Toliver perform on “SNL” for the first time. The hosting announcement was made live during the NBC sketch comedy series’ John Mulaney-led Nov. 14 episode.

“SNL” will take a three-week break following Mulaney’s Season 52 installment before making its return in the first week of December. Seyfried’s visit to Studio 8H next month will, notably, make her “SNL” Season 52’s fourth first-time host to date. Jalen Brunson, Inde Navarrette and Druski have all made their “SNL” hosting debuts this season as well.

Seyfried’s “SNL” announcement caps off what has turned into a busy fall for the actress. She has made headlines over the past month, in particular, for her surprise role in directors Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s conversation-starting Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything.”

In the doc, Seyfried steps back into her “Dropout” role by playing Holmes in dramatized reenactments of scenes that were not captured on camera by Fielder and Oppenheim. She also emerges over the course of the film as a confrontational opponent to Holmes’ divisive partner, Billy Evans. An argument between the two is at the center of one of the film’s most widely-discussed scenes.

Saturday night’s “SNL” announcement comes the same week Seyfried broke her silence regarding “You Can See Everything” for the first time in a wide-ranging interview with Fielder and Oppenheim.

The sketch comedy series still has yet to set the hosts and musical guests for its Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 episodes.

Seyfried’s turn in the hosting chair will not mark the first time this season that “SNL” has addressed “You Can See Everything.” The doc, which lit up the box office in October and has quickly emerged as a pop cultural lightning rod, was also referenced in the show’s Druski-hosted Nov. 7 installment.

In that episode, “SNL” premiered a pre-taped sketch that put its popular online content creator host right in the middle of the “You Can See Everything” production. The sketch imagined what might have been had Holmes (Jane Wickline) and Evans (Ben Marshall) asked Druski to make the documentary about them before Fielder and Oppenheim.

The sketch saw Druski don whiteface and debut an impersonation of Holmes that has been burned into “SNL” viewers’ minds ever since. Whether or not Seyfried’s episode will deliver any “You Can See Everything” send-ups as surreal as that one remains to be seen. Either way, don’t be surprised if the episode features more than a few nods to the doc.