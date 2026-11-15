‘SNL’ Brings Bowen Yang Back as Jensen Huang to Advise Tech CEOs: ‘Don’t Be Like Me’

Disgraced former NVIDIA president Jensen Huang (a surprise Bowen Yang!) and a determined CIA official (host John Mulaney) brought together some of the world’s biggest tech CEOs in tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open to make sure they avoid being duped by any foreign spies in the future.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes), Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane), Palantir chairman Peter Thiel (James Austin Johnson), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Ben Marshall) and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline) all sat down at the top of tonight’s “SNL” episode to learn an important lesson.

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” Mulaney’s CIA official bluntly informed them. In response, Johnson’s Thiel argued that he and his fellow CEOs have earned more trust from the American public.

“Show us some respect. We do a lot for this country. Name one time technology has let us down,” the Palantir chairman demanded. For his part, Mulaney’s CIA representative was more than happy to do just that.

“Uh, yesterday when every plane in America was grounded. The day before that, when Microsoft Outlook went dark,” he listed.

the nation’s most prominent tech billionaires gather over an issue of national security https://t.co/IRnpToBRGo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 15, 2026

Mulaney’s CIA official went on to offer some half-hearted sympathy for the executives sitting before him.

“Look, I get it. I can’t imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods,” he observed. “I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and as strange as you A) survived and B) been given all the world’s wealth and power.”

Mulaney’s government representative then referenced some demonstrative venn diagrams showing the gap between beautiful women and the gathered tech CEOs’ interests and personalities. “I cannot stress this enough. There is no overlap. So if someone is both of these things, they are a what?” Mulaney’s CIA official asked, answering, “They are a spy! A spy!”

Eventually, Mulaney’s persistent agent realized his points were not quite sinking in. As a result, he brought in Yang’s Huang to really drive the point home.

“It’s me, Jensen ‘Hide Your Wife’ Huang,” Yang’s former NVIDIA president said, announcing his own entrance. “Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what’s about to go down: the S&P 500. That’s right. I’m into BDSM: Breaking Da Stock Market.”

“Fellas, don’t be like me,” Yang’s Huang told the gathered CEOs, even going so far as to spray Culhane’s Musk with a water bottle. “Remember, women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us.”