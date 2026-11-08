Druski Does White Face as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘Dru Can See Everything’ ‘SNL’ Parody

Druski did in fact do white face on “Saturday Night Live.”

During a pre-taped sketch parodying the box office hit “You Can See Everything,” the documentary imagined Elizabeth Holmes (Jane Wickline) and husband Billy Evans (Ben Marshall) asked the comedian to make their documentary before deciding on Fielder.

“I just want people to see me as an ordinary person. Can you do that, Druski?” asks Jane Wickline as Holmes.

“Based on what I’ve seen so far, I’m gonna go ahead and say no. Y’all have got some of the weirdest, freakiest vibe I’ve ever seen,” Druski said.

He began the sketch impersonating Fielder peeking around corners with his headphones on. Later in the sketch he turned the tables and dressed in white face as Elizabeth Homes in his version “Dru Can See Everything.”

Druski really did the funniest thing ever with playing Elizabeth Holmes 😭🤣 #SNL pic.twitter.com/2PlPhFmjsA — Giselle//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) November 8, 2026

Instead of casting an actress to do reenactments, Druski dressed as the Theranos founder himself to put himself firmly in her shoes.

During the sketch the trio reenacted several scenes from the doc, including Evans grabbing the egg bowl from Holmes and when Fielder showed her a comedy routine. This time, however, Druski showed her one of his own viral sketches to see if she understood comedic timing.

Druski told the audience in his monologue that he would not be doing a “watered down” version of “SNL” and may or may not be planning on doing whiteface and drop the f-bomb, both of which he did in the Holmes sketch. The internet comedian has gone viral for his sketches dressed as white women, most recently as Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika.

Druski was notably the first internet comedian to host “SNL.” He hosted the fifth episode of Season 52 of the sketch series with musical guest The Strokes.

Emma Stone, who Druski stars opposite in an upcoming film, crashed his monologue. The five-time host gave the internet comedian advice.