‘SNL’: James Talarico Crashes Cold Open as Trump Laments Blue Tsunami

James Talarico crashed the “Saturday Night Live” cold open as James Austin Johnson’s Trump bemoaned an onslaught of millennial cringe coming to Congress.

The senator-elect popped in interrupting Trump’s rant in the cold open, saying that Americans were looking for something different this election season.

“It’s clear people want something new. They want something different,” he said. “I’m talking, of course, about SNL’s cold opens.”

“How many of these Trump freezes are they gonna do?” he added.

“Infinity,” Trump replied.

Earlier in the sketch Sarah Sherman as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Keenan Thompson’s Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the blue tsunami as Democrats were elected nationwide this midterms season.

The establishment Democrats took credit for the blue wave, saying they found all the candidates and plan to lead the new crop of Democrats in Congress.

Trump interrupted the sketch, kicking off another freeze, a fixture that “SNL” has implemented in cold opens throughout the season. He lamented the blue wave mostly because he has to work with millennials.

“I hate my life. Next two years are going to be awful,” he said. “I don’t want to work with these people. It’s not that they’re Democrats. It’s that they’re millennials.”

“Millennial cringe is back. ‘New Girl.’ Adorkable. Mason jar weddings,” Trump added.

Colin Jost also entered the scene as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, presenting a strong front despite the Republican loss during midterms.

“You think some election is gonna stop me? You want to look like a person who gets less crazy when backed into a corner? I live a lose-lose lifestyle,” he said.

Druski hosted the fifth episode of Season 52 with musical guest The Strokes. The comedian is notably the first digital talent to host the sketch comedy series.