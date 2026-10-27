Amanda Seyfried Almost Revealed Her ‘You Can See Everything’ Role in an Interview Last Year

Amanda Seyfried almost let it slip last year that she was involved in “You Can See Everything.”

“CBS Sunday Morning” posted a video from a chat with Seyfried dating back to November 2025 where she nearly admitted that she had returned to playing Elizabeth Holmes in some form after the end of “The Dropout.”

“I don’t look anything like her. She was just very differently — well, I’ve had some practice lately,” Seyfried said in the resurfaced footage. “But it’s her own way of speaking; she can’t change it. She did definitely bring [her voice tone] down a few frequencies for her own reasons. But she was performing. She was playing a character. But her voice is her voice.”

Watch the clip below.

At a little over the halfway point of the film, Nathan Fielder went to Seyfried’s home to show her clips of his month living with Holmes and her longtime partner, Billy Evans. Things took a particularly uncomfortable turn when Seyfried was forced to watch clips of Holmes seeing “The Dropout” – the Hulu show where the actress played the Theranos founder during her rise and fall.

However, the actress did not just show up as herself in the film. After a while, and with the real Holmes incarcerated, Fielder continued to play out scenarios with Seyfried taking up her old role. According to co-director Lance Oppenheim, Emma Stone – who starred with Fielder in “The Curse” – was responsible for connecting the documentary and Seyfried in the first place.

Oppenheim said initially all he was hoping for was to show Seyfried the footage they shot, and that her reaction would lead to “a deeper understanding of what we’d made.” That changed when “The Dropout” star admitted to wanting to play Holmes again. From then on, the back half of the film became more like Fielder’s HBO series “The Rehearsal,” as Seyfried played Holmes in a number of reenactments.

“As soon as Elizabeth leaves, the movie is sort of haunted by her absence,” Oppenheim said. “Everyone in it is attempting to remember her in different ways and also create a version of her.”