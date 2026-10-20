‘You Can See Everything’ Would Have Looked Much Different Without Emma Stone’s Help

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“You Can See Everything” would have felt and looked very different without Emma Stone’s help.

In a new interview with Vulture, director Lance Oppenheim recounted that getting (spoiler) Amanda Seyfried involved in the film wouldn’t have happened without Stone. At a little over the halfway point of the film, Nathan Fielder heads to Seyfried’s home to show her clips of his month living with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her husband Billy. Things take a particularly uncomfortable turn when Seyfried is forced to watch clips of Holmes seeing “The Dropout” – the Hulu show where Seyfried played the Theranos founder during her rise and fall. All that and what came after was largely due to Stone.