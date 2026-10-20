‘You Can See Everything’ Would Have Looked Much Different Without Emma Stone’s Help

“You Can See Everything” would have felt and looked very different without Emma Stone’s help.
In a new interview with Vulture, director Lance Oppenheim recounted that getting (spoiler) Amanda Seyfried involved in the film wouldn’t have happened without Stone. At a little over the halfway point of the film, Nathan Fielder heads to Seyfried’s home to show her clips of his month living with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her husband Billy. Things take a particularly uncomfortable turn when Seyfried is forced to watch clips of Holmes seeing “The Dropout” – the Hulu show where Seyfried played the Theranos founder during her rise and fall. All that and what came after was largely due to Stone.
At the end of the film, the two-time Academy Award winner was mentioned in the Special Thanks section of the credits. Initially, most people assumed the help came because the actress and Fielder were friends and had previously worked together on the Showtime TV series “The Curse.” Oppenheim revealed that she actually helped set up the introduction between the filmmakers and Seyfried.
Oppenheim said initially all he was hoping for was to show Seyfried the footage they shot and hope her reaction led to “a deeper understanding of what we’d made.” That changed when “The Dropout” star admitted to wanting to play Holmes again. From then on, the back half of the film becomes more more like Fielder’s HBO series “The Rehearsal” as Seyfried plays Holmes in a number of reenactments after the real woman is placed behind bars.
“As soon as Elizabeth leaves, the movie is sort of haunted by her absence,” Oppenheim said. “Everyone in it is attempting to remember her in different ways and also create a version of her.”
So if your favorite part of the movie was Seyfried’s involvement, her reenactments, or her reactions to Billy, go ahead and thank Stone.