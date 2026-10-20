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‘American Horror Story’ Scores Early Season 14 Renewal at FX and Hulu

The renewal comes as “AHS” Season 13 breaks streaming records for creator Ryan Murphy

ahs-13-jessica-lange-fx
Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon in "American Horror Story: 13." (Eric Liebowitz/FX)
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“American Horror Story” received an early Season 14 renewal from FX and Hulu on Tuesday, just weeks after the all-star “13” premiere.

The campy horror series returned for Season 13 on Sept. 24 with a stacked cast of returning “AHS” favorites. This season also scored the series’ biggest streaming premiere to date.

The theme for Season 14 and details about the cast have yet to be announced. Previous seasons include Murder House, Coven, Asylum and Freak Show, just to name a few.

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Season 13 brought back stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari and Jessica Lange.

Additional cast included Avantika, Jamie Brewer, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Frances Conroy, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer, Mena Suvari, Zach Villa, John Waters and more.

“AHS:13” will air its 11th and 12th episodes Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, Oct. 29 — just in time for Halloween.

Season 13 broke records for the series and emerged on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 charts. It was also Murphy’s largest launch ever on Hulu and Disney+.

Ryan Murphy co-created “AHS” with fellow EP Brad Falchuk in 2011 for FX. “AHS: 13” is also executive produced by  Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear. The series is produced by 20th Television.

The series has received more than 100 Emmy nominations and 17 wins since its launch, including acting awards for Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates and James Cromwell.

"American Horror Story" Season 13 (FX)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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