‘Verity’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Enter the Top 10 Most Anticipated Titles | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, “NFL Football” took the top spot in entertainment mentions at 4.7% as Week 3 wrapped up and Week 4 got underway on Oct. 1. “Grand Theft Auto VI” followed in second at 4.5%, the week’s steepest decline, with the game’s Nov. 19 launch still seven weeks out.

“Avengers: Doomsday” rose to third at 4.4%, the week’s largest increase, coinciding with the Sept. 25 “Avengers Endgame: Encore” re-release, which adds four minutes of new footage to the 2019 blockbuster tying directly into the Dec. 18 film. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” climbed to fourth at 3.8% while “Resident Evil” rounded out the Top 5 at 3% as the reboot continued its theatrical run.

“Verity” entered the Top 10 in sixth at 2% as anticipation built ahead of the Oct. 2 theatrical release of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, which stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. “The Odyssey” landed seventh at 1.8%, declining from the prior week.

FX’s “American Horror Story” entered in eighth at 1.6% as the anthology’s thirteenth season rolled out, following its Sept. 24 three-episode premiere with another three on Oct. 1. The season returns to the world of “Coven” with Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Evans Peters among the returning cast. “Toy Story 5” returned at 1.6% after arriving on Disney+ on Sept. 23, and Prime Video’s “Reacher” held its spot at 1.6% to round out the Top 10.