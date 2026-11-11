Amanda Seyfried Says She Became a ‘Billy Detective’ in First ‘You Can See Everything’ Interview: ‘I Do Not Like Him’

Amanda Seyfried said she felt a strong urge to meet Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, during the making of “You Can See Everything,” revealing that she became a “weird Billy detective” after Nathan Fielder showed her the footage he and co-director Lance Oppenheim captured in the month leading up to Holmes’ prison sentence.

The directors’ attention-grabbing documentary has become one of this year’s biggest movies. At the center of the conversations surrounding it has been the relationship between Holmes and Evans, both of whom emerge throughout “You Can See Everything” as slippery, enigmatic figures.

Seyfried has a pivotal starring role in the doc, having portrayed Holmes in the 2022 limited series “The Dropout.” In a wide-ranging interview with Fielder and Oppenheim published Wednesday by Rolling Stone, Seyfried said she became interested in meeting Evans immediately upon watching the footage.

“I wanted answers,” Seyfried said, when asked why she wanted to meet Evans. “We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings. What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me. I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable.”

Seyfried went on to reveal that her opinion of Evans did not improve after meeting him, telling Oppenheim, “Nothing changed. It only got worse. That’s very clear in the doc, I think.”

The actress said she felt pressure to give Evans a chance and was highly cognizant of the fact that she was going to be interacting him in the home where he lives with his and Holmes’ children.

“I wanted to turn my disdain off a little bit,” she explained. “Because look, I do not like him. But I’m coming into this man’s house. I just wanted to be a presence, the way that you guys are so good at being present in these situations. But you also knew him. The whole crew knew him, and he knew them. Billy doesn’t know me at all. He just assumes many things about me, which is normal.”

Her interest in keeping things civil went out the window in one of the film’s most shocking scenes. During the sequence in question, Fielder and Seyfried go over to Billy’s house and have dinner with him while Holmes is in prison. The conversation turns contentious as Billy accuses Seyfried of doing damage to his wife’s character, then attacks her over her social media post about Charlie Kirk. To her credit, Seyfried stands her ground.

“There was no reason for him to get that aggressive,” Seyfried said of her confrontational dinner with Evans. “If my jaw wasn’t obviously on the floor, you could tell, like, it had come unhinged. I don’t want to provoke him, but at this point, it’s kind of like, the gloves are off. Because this guy has disrespected me in such a way that I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think so, buddy.’”

Seyfried said she felt a responsibility to argue against the accusations Evans levied against her, especially given his positioning of Holmes in the conversation.

“I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her,” Seyfried explained.

And rest assured, she too was gobsmacked by the egg incident.

“You were like, ‘Feel free to stop whenever you want to ask me a question.’ And when the egg moment happened, I immediately hit the space bar [to stop the video], and I was like, ‘What the f–k?’”

“You Can See Everything” is now playing in theaters.