‘You Can See Everything’ Sweeps Critics Choice Documentary Awards

“You Can See Everything” won the five categories in which it was nominated at the 11th Critics Choice Documentary Awards on Sunday, including best documentary feature and directing for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

The box office-topping doc, which chronicles the 34 days before Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes started her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, also won cinematography (David Bolen), editing (Adam Locke-Nortonbest) and score (Ari Balouzian).

David Greaves’ “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” won three awards: first documentary feature, historical documentary and archival documentary.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards do not have a good track record at predicting Oscar winners. Over the first 10 years of the awards’ existence, the winner has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature only twice, with “O.J.: Made in America” in 2016 and “Summer of Soul” in 2022. Last year, the Critics Choice winner, “The Perfect Neighbor,” was nominated for the doc Oscar but did not win. The other seven years, the critics honored crowd-pleasing films that were not even nominated by the Academy, including “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “Apollo 11,” “Good Night Oppy” and “Still: A Michael J. Fox Story.”

Other winners included John Wilson, who took home best narration for “The History of Concrete”; “Musk” (biographical doc); “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” (music doc); “NAZA” (political doc) and “Everest: The Other Side” (sports doc). Going into the evening, Ava DuVernay’s “14th” led all films with six nominations, but ended up with no wins.

The true crime category ended with a tie between Netflix’s “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” and Investigation Discovery’s “Lost Women of Alaska.” National Geographic’s “Lion” won doc series, and ESPN’s “30 for 30” won ongoing doc series.

The 11th Critics Choice Documentary Awards took place at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and were hosted by producer Ross Mathews. During the ceremony, Ron Howard was presented with the Critics Choice Impact Award and Jehane Noujaim received the Pennebaker Award from Chris Hegedus, the widow and collaborator of D.A. Pennebaker.

Below is the complete list of winners.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“14th” (Netflix)

“Everest: The Other Side” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Everybody to Kenmure Street” (Icarus Films)

“The History of Concrete” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Musk” (Bleecker Street)

“NAZA” (The Guardian / mk2 films)

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Neon)

“Rehearsals for a Revolution” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Remake” (Music Box Films)

“You Can See Everything” (A24) **WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor – “NAZA” (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Felipe Bustos Sierra – “Everybody to Kenmure Street” (Icarus Films)

Ava DuVernay – “14th” (Netflix)

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim – “You Can See Everything” (A24) **WINNER

Ross McElwee – “Remake” (Music Box Films)

Orlando von Einsiedel – “The Cycle of Love” (Variance Films)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Greaves – “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Neon) **WINNER

Baz Luhrmann – “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” (Neon)

Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman – “Nuisance Bear” (Mubi)

Xander Robin – “The Python Hunt” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Poh Si Teng – “American Doctor” (Watermelon Pictures)

John Wilson – “The History of Concrete” (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Bolen – “You Can See Everything” (A24) **WINNER

David Bolen & Matt Clegg – “The Python Hunt” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Sophie Darlington – “Lion” (National Geographic)

Franklin Dow – “The Cycle of Love” (Variance Films)

Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman – “Nuisance Bear” (Mubi)

Clair Popkin, Jimmy Chin, Christopher Murphy – “Everest: The Other Side” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST EDITING

Spencer Averick – “14th” (Netflix)

Anne de Mare & Lynn True – “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Neon)

Adam Locke-Norton – “You Can See Everything” (A24) **WINNER

Colin Monie – “Everybody to Kenmure Street” (Icarus Films)

Jonathan Redmond – “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” (Neon)

Cori Wapnowska – “The History of Concrete” (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST NARRATION

“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” (Focus Features)

Written by Daniel Roher & Caroline Lindy

Performed by Daniel Roher & Caroline Lindy

“The History of Concrete” (Magnolia Pictures) **WINNER

Written by John Wilson

Performed by John Wilson

“Lorne” (Focus Features)

Written by Morgan Neville, Alan Lowe, Jake Hostetter

Performed by Chris Parnell

“Nuisance Bear” (Mubi)

Written by Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons

Performed by Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons

“Rehearsals for a Revolution” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Written by Pegah Ahangarani

Performed by Pegah Ahangarani

“Remake” (Music Box Films)

Written by Ross McElwee

Performed by Ross McElwee

BEST MUSIC SCORE

Ari Balouzian – “You Can See Everything” (A24) **WINNER

Dan Deacon – “Time and Water” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Caroline Ho – “Everest: The Other Side” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Jason Moran – “14th” (Netflix)

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer – “Nuisance Bear” (Mubi)

Hans Zimmer, Niccolò Pacella, George Hutson Warren – “Lion” (National Geographic)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World)” (HBO Max)

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” (Neon) **WINNER

“Man on the Run” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Peter Asher: Everywhere Man” (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Sara Bareilles: Good Grief” (Group Effort Films / Naked Edge Films)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

“14th” (Netflix)

“American Doctor” (Watermelon Pictures)

“Ask E. Jean” (Abramorama)

“Everybody to Kenmure Street” (Icarus Films)

“Musk” (Bleecker Street)

“NAZA” (The Guardian / mk2 films) **WINNER

“Union Town” (Cabin Creek Films)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

“14th” (Netflix)

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Neon) **WINNER

“Rehearsals for a Revolution” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of” (Netflix)

“Soul Patrol” (Kino Lorber)

“Turning Point: Generation 9/11” (Netflix)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

“Avedon” (Netflix)

“Jean-Michel Basquiat” (Netflix)

“Lorne” (Focus Features)

“Marty, Life Is Short” (Netflix)

“Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” (HBO Max)

“Musk” (Bleecker Street) **WINNER

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” (Neon)

“Making Marie Antoinette” (Mubi)

“Man on the Run” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Neon) **WINNER

“Rehearsals for a Revolution” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Remake” (Music Box Films)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” (Focus Features)

“Ghost Elephants” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Lion” (National Geographic)

“Nuisance Bear” (Mubi) **WINNER

“Secrets of the Bees” (National Geographic)

“Time and Water” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

“The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” (Apple TV)

“Everest: The Other Side” (National Geographic Documentary Films) **WINNER

“Give Me the Ball!” (ESPN)

“Rafa” (Netflix)

“Standout: The Ben Kjar Story” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“Tyson” (Netflix)

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

“Baby Doe” (Narrative Distribution)

“Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story” (Dark Star Pictures)

“The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” (Netflix) **WINNER

“A Killer Story” (HBO Max)

“Lost Women of Alaska” (Investigation Discovery) **WINNER

“Murder in Glitterball City” (HBO Max)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

“The Baddest Speechwriter of All” (Netflix) **WINNER

“A Derailment” (POV)

“Escalation” (Bonfire Films)

“Miller Night Football” (HBO Max)

“Oh Whale” (The New Yorker / Switchboard Magazine)

“The Second Life of Freddie Nole” (Sweet World Films)

“A Short Documentary About a Giant Pencil” (archilux)

“They’re Here” (Praxis Films)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“9/11: Reunited” (National Geographic)

“The Dark Wizard” (HBO Max)

“The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” (Apple TV)

“High Horse: The Black Cowboy” (Peacock)

“Lion” (National Geographic) **WINNER

“The Man Will Burn” (HBO Max)

“Rafa” (Netflix)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“30 for 30” (ESPN) **WINNER

“American Masters” (PBS)

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” (Netflix)

“The Food That Built America” (History)

“Hazardous History with Henry Winkler” (History)

“Independent Lens” (PBS)

“Untold” (Netflix)

Steve Pond contributed to this report.