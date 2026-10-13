Ava DuVernay’s ’14th’ Leads Critics Choice Documentary Award Nominations

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Ava DuVernay’s “14th” led all films with six nominations for the 11th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced on Tuesday.

The wide-ranging film about the 14th amendment to the U.S. constitution, and the way it is being undermined today by the Trump administration, received nominations in the Best Documentary Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Music Score, Best Political Documentary and Best Historical Documentary categories.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s freewheeling Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything,” was one of three films that earned five nominations, along with David Greaves’ “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” and Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman “Nuisance Bear.”