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‘You Can See Everything’: Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim Deemed Ineligible for DGA’s Top Prize

The three-hour Elizabeth Holmes project will only be eligible in the guild’s documentary category

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Nathan Fielder in "You Can See Everything"
Nathan Fielder in "You Can See Everything" (Credit: A24)
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Warning: This article contains spoilers for “You Can See Everything.”

You Can See Everything” is facing one of its first hurdles in what is sure to be a unique awards season for the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim documentary.

Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder in "You Can See Everything"
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The film, which follows Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the days leading up to and following her imprisonment for defrauding investors, will not be allowed to compete for the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, TheWrap has learned. This means the film will only be eligible for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary prize.

This determination is consistent with DGA rules, which state that “re-releases, animated films and documentaries are not eligible” for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film. This is not consistent with the Academy Awards, which have no such criteria for Best Picture.

“You Can See Everything” is an odd case for this awards season. While the film is undeniably a documentary, its DNA is imbued with enough fictional elements (deriving from Fielder’s history as a TV prankster) that throw it off the course of a traditional doc. Aspects such as (spoiler alert!) Amanda Seyfried’s presence and performance as Holmes muddy the documentary waters.

This puts “You Can See Everything” in a very odd and potentially history-making position. The film doesn’t feel like the kind of feature that the Academy’s documentary branch would traditionally go for, yet its box office performance and incredibly positive reception have it poised to possibly become the first doc in history nominated for Best Picture. Seyfried also seems like a strong contender for Best Supporting Actress, which would make her the first performer ever nominated for a documentary. You can watch a more thorough breakdown of “You Can See Everything’s” awards prospects below.

But these elements, according to the DGA, do not a documentary make.

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder (Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)
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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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