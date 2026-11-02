‘You Can See Everything’ Helps Surge October Box Office 37% Over Last Year

Three months ago, nobody outside of the offices of A24 knew that “You Can See Everything” even existed. It was expected that theaters would have to turn to movies like Amazon MGM’s “Verity” and Paramount’s “Street Fighter” to tide them over during what would likely be an autumn slowdown.

Instead, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s wildly acclaimed documentary has become even more of an unexpected box office boost than “Obsession” was, even if it isn’t reaching the $200 million-plus heights of that summer hit. As it has passed $60 million in domestic grosses in its third weekend, “You Can See Everything” now stands just outside of the top five highest domestic grossing documentaries of all time, and in the process has become the second-highest grossing film this month behind only “Verity” with $73.5 million.

Without “You Can See Everything,” the October box office would have reached $530 million. That still would have been a 23.5% increase over the $429 million grossed in October 2025, when the poorly received “Tron: Ares” was the highest grossing film amidst a deep autumn slump.

But with the doc’s grosses added, that overall total rises to $590 million with the year-over-year increase rising to 37.5%. It also tops the $556 million of October 2023, the year in which Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” bailed out exhibitors with a $151 million total.

Outside of “You Can See Everything,” very few wide release films have been well received this month. “Verity,” which was seen as a possible $100 million-plus grosser similar to “It Ends With Us” or “The Housemaid,” was too dour for its primarily female core audience. “Street Fighter” couldn’t win over fans of the popular Capcom fighting game series, let alone a wider audience. “Other Mommy” received abysmal scores from horror fans and socially minded films like “Digger” and “The Social Reckoning” were DOA.

But “You Can See Everything” has clicked in a way no documentary since Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” in 2004 has, creating watercooler conversation around the various interactions between Fielder and convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The film has been parodied by Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis on “The Tonight Show” and by various internet comedians, and it has even received its own transparent popcorn bucket in a sendup of the supposed transparency that Holmes and her partner Billy Evans promised to Fielder.

And now, this weekend, it has edged out “Clayface” to take No. 1 on the charts for the first time after sitting in No. 2 behind “Street Fighter” and “Clayface” in previous frames. With a $10.6 million third weekend and a running domestic total of $63 million, “You Can See Everything” will pass the unadjusted domestic runs of “Civil War” and Best Picture Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to take the No. 3 spot on A24’s all-time box office list behind recent hits “Backrooms” ($197.5 million domestic) and “Marty Supreme” ($96 million).

From “Sound of Freedom” to “Obsession” and “Terrifier 3,” the theatrical market has proven itself capable of yielding a surprise hit on a fairly consistent basis, even if it is impossible to tell what exactly that surprise will be. But “You Can See Everything” was especially surprising considering that Fielder and Oppenheim filmed it in secret and unveiled it to an unsuspecting crowd at the Telluride Film Festival this past August.

But theaters have more than welcomed it, as A24 has made up for some of the underperformance of its major studio competition and has kept overall grosses consistent with the $609 million recorded in September. Now the box office turns to a final two months of the year where movies like “Avengers: Doomsday,” “Dune: Part Three” and “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” are expected to push domestic totals to a final annual cume of $10.5 billion.