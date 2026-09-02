Elliot Page Says He Hasn’t Gotten Job Offers Since ‘The Odyssey’: ‘If Someone Wants to Call Me’

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Elliot Page’s phone has not necessarily been ringing off the hook since appearing in this summer’s record-breaking smash “The Odyssey.”

While appearing on the “On Film… With Kevin McCarthy” podcast Tuesday,” Page was asked if he was staying booked and busy since appearing as Sinon in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” earlier this year. Page admitted that it was pretty much the opposite explaining no offers were coming through.

“No, Kevin, I’m not,” Page said. “So let’s – if someone wants to call me. I know I get some pushback for being Canadian.”

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McCarthy asked if he liked to take breaks in between big performances but Page said at this time he would rather be getting into more things.

“No, I’d really love to do ideally good work,” Page said. “That’s what I’d love to do.”

Page added that while he loved working with Nolan on “Inception,” he felt that he was in a place now where the performances he could do would be stronger.

“I am like, I feel like I could maybe, I could do some of my best work now,” he said. “I’m not having to, like, literally work through a performance that I don’t even quite know I’m doing to get to a performance.”

Page added: “So, like, the experience of feeling, of walking onto a Chris set this time, versus in the ways of, like, it being cathartic. Like, when I wrapped on ‘The Odyssey,’ I had a moment. There was a full-circle moment.”

Page is not the only person from “The Odyssey” to face work woes in the wake of the film’s release. Samantha Morton – who made plenty of headlines playing Circe to terrifying effect in Nolan’s epic – admitted she also hadn’t been cast in anything since “The Odyssey” wrapped.

“Hope and faith,” Morton said when asked on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast what the critical acclaim in “The Odyssey” has meant to her. “That I suppose if you keep at it, and you keep producing good work, and that the right people see it, then maybe you can carry on working.”

She continued: “I haven’t worked for a year since making ‘The Odyssey,’ you know, and I’ve got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I’m 49. I do believe I’m a good actor, [but] there are other good actors out there. Do you know what I mean? So, the politics of the industry has changed massively.”