Emmy Awards 2026 Party Report: Big Bashes, Small Soirées and Hollywood’s Favorite Faces

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

There were so many celebrations of the small screen during the week leading up to the 78th Annual Emmy Awards that tracking them all made us slightly dizzy. But one thing that everyone seemed to know as they wandered from toasts to teas to private dinners and huge blowout parties was that “The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay” were the 2026 juggernauts that could not be stopped.

And by the time the dust settled and the after parties began, that turned out to largely be true. But we sure had some big fun along the way. Here’s our inside look at some of the highlights of the Emmy Awards 2026 season.

“Shrinking” stars Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Jessica Williams, along with “The Pitt” actress Elysia Roorbach (in pink), have classic Hollywood party vibes at the Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. (Todd Williamson/WBTVG via Getty Images)

78th Emmy Awards Governors Gala: The Garden After Dark

Convention Center at LA Live

Noah Wyle celebrates “The Pitt” winning big in 2026 with his wife Sarah Wells during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite it being a Monday night (and many people having to work the next morning), the 78th Emmy Awards winners all hit the Governors Gala, with this year’s theme being “The Garden After Dark.” Noah Wyle led the charge carrying his two Emmy Awards for “The Pitt,” as the HBO show repeated last year’s Best Drama and Best Lead Actor in a Drama wins.

Show EP John Wells made the scene in the massive space, created to immerse the over 1,000 guests in a sea of garden-like greenery, as did “Task” winner, actor Tom Pelphrey and his very pregnant partner Kaley Cuoco. Cuoco wasn’t indulging in the top-shelf libations like the caviar-studded Ketel One vodka specialty cocktail nor the wonderful Duckhorn and Decoy Napa wines that were flowing freely, but she found plenty of gourmet foods to keep baby happy.

Winners Matthew Rhys, Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan also stopped by, along with a scrum of famous faces on this obligatory first stop of the night.

Kaley Cuoco helps Tom Pelphrey strike a pose with his 2026 Emmy Awards trophy as the happy couple celebrate at the Governors Gala for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Creative Coalition’s 12th Annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner

Verse LA, Toluca Lake, California

John Stamos attends the Creative Coalition’s 12th annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner at Verse LA in Los Angeles. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The week leading into the Emmy Awards started off with a different awards celebration – that of the Creative Coalition, the nonprofit organization that advocates for the arts and entertainment industry. At their 12th Annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Thursday, there was time to have a family-style meal, give awards to six worthy Hollywood luminaries who have worked tirelessly for political and charitable causes, and to even have a dance or two with live music played by an all-star band.

Lisa Ann Walter was the night’s first honoree, with her award presented by her “Abbott Elementary” co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who reminded the packed restaurant of Walter’s dedication to important causes.

“We’re still trying to get this pesky Equal Rights Amendment ratified into law,” Walter reminded the cheering audience.

John Stamos also took home a crystal award (for his at-risk youth advocacy), as did Famke Janssen, who looked amazing and told TheWrap, “I bought my gown used on TheRealReal.com, then embellished it myself,” proving that she’s a star who truly believes in recycling. Other awardees included “The Pitt” executive producer Simran Baidwan, director Mary Lou Belli and “Stranger Things” star Cara Buono. Presenters ranged from Patrick Ball to Scott Bakula and Jeff Ross, along with the Coalition’s president Tim Daly and the org’s CEO Robin Bronk. Guests included Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Richard Kind, Nia Vardalos, Virginia Madsen and many more familiar faces.

The TCC Jam Band took over the stage as dessert came, with a lineup of familiar faces (and voices). Michael Chiklis led the pack, with Stamos, Sharon Lawrence, Gina Belafonte, Rob Morrow and others rockin’ the night away, getting everyone dancing between the tables as the coalition crowd partied on into the night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter speak during The Creative Coalition’s 12th Annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner at Verse LA (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Creative Coalition)

TheWrap’s Celebrating Women of Emmy Season

Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles

Constance Zimmer speaks during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

Constance Zimmer made a splash, literally, as she toasted women in midlife, bringing age diversity representation to Hollywood

“Women in their 50s are f–king badass,” the co-host of TheWrap’s Celebrating Women of Emmy Season, presented by TheWrap, the Geena Davis Institute and The Midlife Collective, said as she dove headfirst into the rooftop pool at the Fairmont Century Plaza Thursday.

The event was designed to champion and reframe the cultural narrative around women in midlife and beyond, honoring every woman nominated this Emmy season.

A new study from the Geena Davis Institute found that men over 50 have made up a much larger share of Emmy acting nominees and winners than women in the same age bracket, TheWrap exclusively revealed ahead of the event. The report also found that men age 50 or higher are almost 30% more likely to be nominated than their female counterparts — and nearly 20% more likely to win.

Additional reporting from Tess Patton for TheWrap.

2026 Emmy nominees Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sonja Warfield and Hanelle M. Culpepper attend TheWrap’s Emmy season party at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap)

BAFTA North America’s 2026 Annual TV Tea Party

The Maybourne Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) “The Pitt” 2026 Emmy nominees Fiona Dourif and Tal Anderson bond at The BAFTA TV Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA)

One of the perks of being an entertainment reporter is getting to see films and TV shows before the rest of the world does. Which means already having seen the first four episodes of the upcoming season of “The Diplomat,” Netflix’s absolutely riveting political drama. So when Rufus Sewell walked in early to the BAFTA North America 2026 Annual Tea Party on Sunday afternoon, along with his wife actress Vivian Benitez, we made a beeline for them.

He’s nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series this year, one of seven nominations the series garnered in 2026, but we just had to talk about the new season’s shocking first episodes, but without giving anything away.

“I think it’s the best season yet,” Sewell said with a grin. “We have the best writers in the business, don’t we?” And despite the show being about world geopolitics, we had to agree with his take on it. “It’s really a story about personal relationships, all happening in these beautiful settings. But that’s all we can say right without giving anything away!”

Benitez also appears in the second episode of the new season, so they kept their acting work in the family on this one.

“The Pitt” family of actors were out in force, as well, including nominees Tal Anderson (with her mom), Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Tina Ivlev and Jeff Kober, who admitted to us that like his character, he used to be a motorcycle guy. “But now I am 72, and my wife doesn’t want me on a bike any more,” he laughed. “And honestly, neither does my body!” But he’s still rolling along, with a new role in “Brothers” opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

We mingled with lots of other nominees at the very warm garden party, like Sarah Snook, Jessica Bradford, Stephen Root, Richard Gadd, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sarah Pidgeon and Riz Ahmed in the crush, where crustless sandwiches and scones with clotted cream were washed down with Billecart Salmon Champagne that was served by comical white-gloved floating hands sticking through a grass hedge. As always, the BAFTA Tea is a really special afternoon during Emmy Awards Week.

(Left to Right) Rufus Sewell keeps his “The Diplomat” new season secrets from Vincent De Paul at The BAFTA TV Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA)

GBK Brand Bar’s Annual Pre-TV Awards Luxury Lounge

The Sun Rose Hotel, West Hollywood

Angela Bassett and Christopher MacDonald celebrate Emmy Awards Week at the GBK Brand Bar’s Annual Pre-TV Awards Luxury Lounge at The Sun Rose Hotel in West Hollywood. (Courtesy GBK Brand Bar)

With lots of luxury gifting suites popping up across the city during Emmys Week, including the Distinctive Assets Official Emmys Gifting Suite, located backstage at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, which is only open for nominees and presenters, there’s a lot of chances to be gifted.

The GBK Brand Bar is always one of the season’s classiest, drawing top names every year, with current and past nominees (and winners) like Christopher MacDonald of “Hacks” fame, Angela Bassett and Anthony Anderson all meeting at The Sun Rose Hotel gifting lounge.

There were plenty of gifts to be had, valued at about $60,000, from luxe trips to Paradero Todos Santos in Baja, Sailrock Resort in Turks and Caicos and Cheetah Ridge in South Africa, all the way to tiny handcrafted golden jewelry from Mushroom Body Jewelry, Xenter medical tech smart devices, baby products from Thyseed, the Nuropod wearable nervous system modulator, hair curatives/products from Philip B. and much more.

Then there was the smooth Tequila Alto Canto to sip, Panama Blue Water to keep hydrated on the steaming hot weekend, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to fill in the hunger pangs and Jardins d’Arménie rare royal brandy to finish off an afternoon of delightful swagging.

Warner Bros. and NBC/Universal Pre-Emmys Celebrations

Boa Steakhouse, West Hollywood; Sunset Tower, West Hollywood

It’s all fun and games as multiple Emmy nominees Noah Wyle, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel enjoy the Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. (Todd Williamson/WBTVG via Getty Images)

There were intimate bashes held all over town on Saturday and Sunday evenings as some studios decided to party while the Primetime Emmy winners were still something of a mystery. NBCUniversal picked Saturday night for their get-together, which also celebrated the studio’s 100th anniversary. Mariska Hargitay led the charge, as she also served as the host of this year’s 78th Emmy Awards. She was joined by a wide range of stars. Linda Cardellini turned up, already a winner last week for “DTF St. Louis,” while nominees like Claire Danes, Sarah Snook and “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels, who happens to be the most-nominated person in Emmy history (he’s won 24 of them!) also stopped by.

Warner Bros. Television Group had their Nominees Celebration on Sunday night and the stars on their big shows really turned out en mass.

Which means “The Pitt” gang was all there, from Noah Wylie and creator John Wells to Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Gerran Howell and Ernest Harden Jr., who took home his Emmy the week before at the Creative Emmys. The “Shrinking” cast turned out too, sans Harrison Ford. So Jason Segel, Jessica Willams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie partied on without him, along with the whole “Abbott Elementary” main cast, who are the happiest party crew every season with Quinta Brunson leading the charge to all the parties.

Mariska Hargitay, the 2026 host of the Emmy Awards, was the center of attention at the NBCUniversal Pre-Emmys Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood. (Joelle Grace Taylor/NBCUniversal)

MPTF’S 20th Annual Evening Before Benefit

Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

(Left to Right) 2026 Emmy Awards nominees Charles Melton and Richard Gadd bond at the MPTF’s 20th Annual Evening Before at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF)

The Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) always has their party the night before the Emmy Awards, and for the last 20 years it’s been a must-stop along the way. Raising important dollars ($3 million this year) to provide support and services for industry members in need, be they still working or retired, the MPTF is a must-do yearly bash.

It’s the event that everyone wants to be at, so big it’s now held in the Pacific Design Center garden, a massive space where lots of power couples turned out, from Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts to Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, along with lots of nominees and past winners. Richard Gadd made the rounds, as did Charles Melton, Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston, Rhea Seehorn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brett Goldstein and Janelle James.

(Left to Right) Shawn Hatosy, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy and Rhea Seehorn attend MPTF’s 20th Annual Evening Before at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for MPTF)

2026 Emmy Awards Post-Celebrations

Various venues in Los Angeles

Jason Bateman and David Harbour show off their 2026 Emmy hardware at the HBO Max Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty at San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood. (David Jon for HBO Max)

Once the 78th Annual Emmy Awards show was over, winners scattered all over town to celebrate or drown their sorrows, as HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix and The Walt Disney Company went all out with big bashes.

At the HBO Max Primetime Emmys Afterparty at the San Vicente Bungalows, the glee was evident, as Noah Wyle and his “The Pitt” co-stars lived it up after their second consecutive dominance in the Best Drama category, while Jean Smart celebrated her “Hacks” last hurrah as her show ends, as she picked up her fifth acting Emmy in five seasons and celebrated her birthday, too. Jason Bateman and David Harbour had plenty to celebrate, as their show “DTF St. Louis” took home seven Emmys.

Big winner Matthew Rhys belatedly arrives at the Netflix 2026 Emmy Awards Celebration, to the delight of partner and “The Diplomat” Emmy nominee Keri Russell. (Gonzalo Marroquin, Natasha Campos, Jenny Anderson / Getty for Netflix

Over at Chateau Marmont, at the Netflix 2026 Emmy Awards Celebration, the huge garden party went off with a crazy combination of blaring DJ music, sweaty dancing, and, strangely enough, cigarettes, ashtrays and matches on every table and a cigar bar, too. So the smell of smoke filled the air as Sally Field arrived early with her son to celebrate the 50-year span between her first Emmy (for “Sybil”) and her newest, for “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” We didn’t see her dancing, and missed Sofia Vergara’s yearly booty-shaking, as she showed off her taped-up knee. But everyone else was boogying up a storm.

“The Diplomat” winner Allison Janney and her co-star Keri Russell held court in a tucked-away section inside, where things were a bit quieter near the photo booth, where people piled in and out all night long.

David Boreanaz was in that mix and told TheWrap about his upcoming NBC show, a reboot of “The Rockford Files,” explaining why he chose to follow James Garner in that iconic role.

“Jim Garner climbed the mountain as Rockford, now I get to start standing next to him,” he said. “And I still get to drive the Firebird!”

Also living it up at Netflix: Jude Law, Natasha Lyonne, Charles Melton, Rufus Sewell, Oscar Isaac and hundreds of other party people.

Matthew Rhys shows off his unprecedented double-trophy Lead Actor wins at the 2026 Apple TV Emmy Awards Celebration at NYA Studios in Los Angeles. (Stewart Cook/Apple TV via Getty Images)

Keri’s life partner, Matthew Rhys, was over at the Apple TV party at NYA Studios with his “Widow’s Bay” gang, reveling in their record-setting wins in the Emmys Comedy category. His fellow winners were out in force, with Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root and show creator Katie Dippold all toting their statues, too. The “Shrinking” crowd also showed face, including Brett Goldstein, Michael Urie, Ted McGinley and Michael J. Fox, who proved that Parkinson’s never stops him from living his best life. His wife Tracy Pollan was at his side. Rhys later made his way to the Netflix party, too, where Russell greeted him with a huge hug.

At the Walt Disney Company bash at Vibiana, the “Abbott Elementary” crowd of Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James and the rest of the cast commiserated over coming away empty-handed this year, but still partied on, while Ryan Murphy, Sarah Shahi, Elaine Hendrix and Emmy Rossum added to the swirl of beautiful and powerful people out for a night on the town, even though there weren’t so many trophies to be seen.

Ah, well, there’s always next year!