Eric Dane Shares ‘Famous Last Words’ for Daughters in Netflix Interview One Day After His Death | Video

Netflix released another “Famous Last Words” interview special on Friday, this time with late “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” star Eric Dane, who died Thursday at the age of 53.

The interview was conducted by “Glee” and “American Horror Story” co-creator Brad Falchuk in November, under the condition that it would not be released until after Dane had died. The actor passed away this week just 10 months after he publicly announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In the remaining months of his life, Dane became a fierce public advocate for those struggling with ALS. Not only did he speak openly about the difficulties of living with the disease, he also made a guest appearance last year on NBC’s “Brilliant Minds” playing a firefighter battling ALS. In his “Famous Last Words” interview, the late actor candidly talks about the disease, as well as his struggles with addiction and his marriage to Rebecca Gayheart.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a Friday statement. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

Netflix’s “Famous Last Words” docuseries began last year with its first installment, a conversation with Jane Goodall filmed before her death on Oct. 1, 2025. The clip shared online Friday by Netflix from Dane’s “Famous Last Words” interview sees him reflect on his longtime marriage after Gayheart filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” in Feb. 2018.

Seven years later, however, Gayheart withdrew her divorce filing in March 2025, just one month before Dane publicly disclosed his ALS diagnosis. “I will never, by the time anybody sees this, have fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca,” Dane says in the “Famous Last Words” clip shared Friday. He and Gayheart also had two children together, daughters Billie and Georgia.

His family confirmed his passing Thursday in a statement. “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” they wrote. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” their statement continued. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.”

Dane directed his last words in his Netflix interview to his daughters, sharing with them four lessons he’d learned from his struggles with ALS, namely to “live now … in the present,” “fall in love,” “choose your friends wisely” and “fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity.”

“These words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall we had a blast, didn’t we?” Dane said. “I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you,” the actor concluded. “Those are my last words.”