Erika Kirk Shares Tribute to Late Husband Charlie Kirk One Year Later

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Erika Kirk honored her late husband Charlie Kirk on Thursday, one year after he was shot to death in a public assassination while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“…until Heaven,” the Turning Point USA co-founder’s widow shared on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo from their wedding day.

Charlie and Erika shared two children together before his murder. She has since taken over his student organization as CEO, while his “Charlie Kirk Show” radio show/podcast continues to be co-hosted by Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff.

Earlier on Thursday, TPUSA shared its own tribute to Charlie, recognizing the day it says “changed America’s history forever.” He died at age 31 on Sept. 10, 2025.

“There are no words that can adequately describe what this past year has been like,” the group wrote on social media. “We have had to learn how to carry on without the person at the center of everything we do. We have celebrated milestones Charlie should have been here to celebrate, stood on stages where his voice should have been heard, and watched his children grow without their father there to see it.”

“Charlie’s faith was at the center of who he was. His faith in Christ was his armor, which no assassin could overcome. He believed in life everlasting, and that unshakable faith gave him a courage impossible to miss. He wanted others to know the hope and truth he had in Jesus. Charlie died a martyr for Christ,” they continued. “Charlie believed America was worth fighting for, that young people could change the course of a nation, and that speech would only remain free if exercised. He was fearless in the pursuit of truth, no matter the cost.”

“Today, we remember an incredible patriot, a husband, a father, and a man whose faith gave him the courage to spend his life serving a purpose bigger than himself,” TPUSA’s message concluded. “We miss him. We grieve him. And we will never forget him.”

Last week, a judge ruled the case against suspected shooter Tyler James Robinson can go to trial.