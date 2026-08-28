Fox 5 Anchor Literally Cries Laughing On-Air Over ‘Cutest’ Dog Report

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An Atlanta news anchor could not keep it together during a story about the TSA naming its “cutest canine” of the year, literally crying laughing on air at the series of photos presented on screen.

Fox 5’s Alex Whittler and meteorologist Marquise Meda both struggled through the segment once the images of the award-winning dog Bolt started popping up. The German shorthair pointer has a bug-eyed look in many of his photos or he was angling his head oddly and was not shy about showing off his teeth.

The photos had an immediate effect on Whittler.

“This picture really takes me out,” Whittler said through a fit of laughter.

The control room started cycling through more photos of Bolt cheesing it up. This had her begging for it to stop because the giggles were coming faster.

“Marquise, please!” Whittler begged the meteorologist as he started laughing too.

“Blink if you need help!” Meda said through laughs of his own.

Whittler continued to struggle through the broadcast while looking at more photos, nearly becoming incomprehensible in her speech.

“Oh my gosh, this has not happened in a minute. I don’t know if I can finish. This is a real tear. Please just do the final weather.”

Watch the moment below:

Bolt is the eighth recipient of the prestigious TSA award since it started in 2019. He’s also the third German shorthair pointer to take home the top prize in the last four years. Bolt is a part of the TSA explosives detection canine team but the serious job clearly doesn’t stop him from goofing around.

The dog’s owner Daphne Wang was overjoyed over the win and that more people could celebrate Bolt.

“I am ecstatic for Bolt,” Wang said. “He is such a character and a hard-working little guy. He absolutely loves his job and coming to work. I am so happy he gets to show the world his quirky personality. It’s definitely an adventure working with Bolt every day. There is nothing ordinary about him. He works hard and plays even harder. He is always in working mode, even at home. He is never short on energy and is always 1,000% excited to go to work.”