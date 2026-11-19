Fox News returned again Thursday to it’s same old playbook for covering violent video games like Grand Theft Auto VI, asking, “But what about the violence?”

The most anticipated game in over a decade finally dropped on Wednesday and Fox News went right back to pearl-clutching classics to ask whether or not violent video games are the root cause for crimes among youth across the country. On Thursday’s episode of “Outnumbered,” Rosanna Scotto wondered if the game was managing to “destigmatize crime.”

“Kids have these games, and what are you teaching them? How to steal a car, how to shoot someone, how to do something that’s illegal,” Scotto said. “I don’t know; does it destigmatize crime? Paul, you were out there on the mean streets of New York and now all you hear about is 15-year-olds with guns. I’m wondering has that changed the youth? Are they more inclined to use guns at an earlier age now because of these kind of video games?”

Elsewhere on the broadcast, Kayleigh McEnany aired her own concerns and beliefs that people may be using the game to study up on crime and meet like-minded people.

Fox News whines about GTA 6, saying it ‘destigmatizes violence’ pic.twitter.com/WC1WT3R3qF — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 19, 2026

“There is a discussion of can you blame video games for some of the violence we’ve seen, but there’s also discussion of the role video games play in perpetrating violence,” McEnany said. “There have been many cases where people have communicated on these platforms before they commit an atrocity. My husband was saying today that there was this fad that he was reading about of other people watching YouTube to see how other people play video games. These places can be a breeding ground for this kind of violence.”

Kayleigh: My husband was saying that there was this fad of people watching YouTube to see how other people play video games pic.twitter.com/1ZRJbxVWvo — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2026

For years, Fox News has banged the drum against violent video games. GTA VI is the latest to have them circle back to the topic.

The hype around GTA VI is astronomical and early reviews indicated that the game was well-worth the 13-year wait with many hailing it as a “masterpiece.” On top of that, the game is going to create waves across the economy in the days following its drop.

Early economist estimates have predicted that 1.5 million people may end up missing work to play GTA VI, which means it may potentially cost the U.S. around $1 billion in productivity profits. The game, which has broken pre-sale records, has already made over $1 billion in revenue and is projected to make an additional $10 billion over the course of its lifetime.