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This week’s release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the first new installment in the beloved Rockstar video game franchise in 13 years, is poised to suck the oxygen out of the entire entertainment world for days, if not weeks.

Sounds like hyperbole, right? Check out the numbers: Economists have predicted that 1.5 million employees are expected to call out of work on Nov. 19 — the game’s release date — in a move that would potentially cost the U.S. around $1 billion in productivity, according to analyst reports.

The game has already broken pre-sale records, surpassing $1 billion in revenue. It’s expected to make up to $10 billion in lifetime revenue. Several anticipated games, including Fable and Star Wars: Galactic Racer, seemingly pushed their release dates so they didn’t have to compete with the gun-toting adventures of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in the massive open-world sandbox of Grand Theft Auto VI, whose main storyline clocks in at a rumored 80 hours. Daily play time on games outside of GTA VI is expected to decline by more than 10%, according to data from Sensor Tower.

“GTA VI is a little bit of an anomaly,” Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant for Hub Research, told TheWrap, likening this release to the Olympics. “This is going to break the internet. It’s going to break entertainment. This is going to be the highest IP ever.”

It’s a lot of hubbub over what some may see as just a video game, but the numbers don’t lie. The demand for this title is essentially unprecedented, built up by years of delays and anticipation. And its impact radius reaches far beyond just the video game industry.

So how, exactly, will this release impact Hollywood? The box office and live sports aren’t expected to be significantly impacted by this once-in-a-decade game, but TV and streaming will almost certainly take a hit.

“Because GTA VI is a console title, its fiercest competition may be for the living room TV,” Dallas Dolen, technology, media and telecommunications leader, and Bart Spiegel, global media, entertainment, gaming, and sports leader, wrote in the PwC U.S. analysis of GTA VI’s impact. “That pull could last through November and December, making 2025’s streaming highs hard to match. The strategic question is how to win attention back through release timing, marketing and programming built for a divided audience.”

How GTA became a juggernaut

The first Grand Theft Auto was released in 1997 as a 2D top-down game that followed a criminal rising through the ranks of the crime underworld. The series received middling reviews until 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III, an installment that brought gamers into a realized 3D world and leaned more into the open world, boundary-pushing do-anything concept for which the franchise is now known. Over the years, entries in the franchise have shipped almost 455 million units, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises and highest-grossing media franchises of all time. GTA V in 2013 has secured more than $11 billion in gross revenue since its release.

And Rockstar Games, as well as the fans of this franchise, are determined to turn this release into a certified phenomenon. Rockstar will be hosting the live event Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival on Nov. 21 in Miami, the city that serves as one of the inspirations for the game’s Vice City. Travis Scott, Cardi B and Metro Boomin are all expected to perform at the event. Its mammoth soundtrack, shepherded by electronic duo Justice, is shrouded in secrecy.

A billboard for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is seen near Times Square in New York, on Nov. 16, 2026. The game is set to be released worldwide on Nov. 19. (Credit: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

The game is also capturing the attention of streamers and creators. The streaming platform Kick, which is a competitor to Twitch and YouTube Live, announced a campaign that will give away thousands of free copies of the game. Mega popular streamer IShowSpeed, who has 62.3 million YouTube subscribers, told his chat that, though he won’t be marathoning the game, he will be playing and live streaming the game “every day for like 10 hours.”

GTA also tops the charts when it comes to video games that fans want to see adapted into a TV show or movie, according to a NRG study for TheWrap that surveyed Gen Z respondents. Final Fantasy and The Legend of Zelda, whose live-action adaptation hits theaters in spring of 2027, were two other properties that respondents named as being overdue for an adaptation. Fittingly, the only other company brave enough to launch a game in the pre-GTA VI hype window is Nintendo with the remake of Ocarina of Time, which has a slightly different audience and its own devoted following.

Zolov noted that there’s a social aspect to the launch of this title. “It’s not just about the game. It’s about people being able to share all the tie-ins, the branding, the fun, unique experiences, and being able to socialize that,” he said. “It’s going to be a pretty big phenomena on that weekend.”

GTA VI’s impact on television and streaming

Living room entertainment is expected to feel the enormous gravity of GTA VI.

Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will be releasing new episodes throughout the month of November, and “Blade Runner 2099” will drop right before Thanksgiving — two series that have demographic overlap with GTA VI.

However, “The Rings of Power” has been losing viewership. During Season 3’s first week, when the show dropped four episodes, the fantasy series failed to make it into Luminate’s film and TV viewership chart. Also, an Antenna report released in the first quarter of this year found that there were 40.8 million cancellations related to premium subscription services and 44.1 million streaming additions, a statistic that shows how willing consumers are to drop and renew streaming services based on programming and personal preferences.

“That weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised if people may point fingers at the fact that people are home playing GTA VI,” Zolov said.

It’s ironic, then, that Netflix’s debut of the 26-minute GTA VI teaser led to 31.1 million views on the streamer within four days, and the trailer topped Netflix’s list of the most-watched content on its platform during its debut week. Not only that, but according to Hb Research, 56% of Netflix subscribers expressed interest in buying or pre-ordering the game compared to 33% of non-Netflix users.

“We know that Netflix subscribers are heavy entertainment users,” Zolov said. “I’m sure the GTA executives knew this going in, and this is a way to really grease the wheels and get people excited.”

The hope is that users merely play GTA VI instead of watching Netflix, instead of canceling or pausing their subscription altogether, given the hours and hours of gameplay that GTA provides.

GTA’s impact on film

But will gamers stop going to the movie theater?

The films that are coming out in November seem as though they were selected to give GTA VI some space. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s “The Cat in the Hat,” which has already grossed over $133 million worldwide, is intended for families and children, as is Disney’s “Hexed,” which will premiere on Nov. 25. As for Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the audience base is young, much like GTA VI, but it’s expected to skew female. The audience for the previous installment of the sci-fi franchise overindexed when it came to female viewers, which accounted for 54% of moviegoers.

And given how previous installments have performed, Universal’s “Focker in Law” is aimed primarily at Gen Xers and Boomers with fond memories of seeing “Meet the Parents” back in 2000, with hope for some additional support from younger women who are fans of Ariana Grande, who joins Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in the upcoming legacyquel comedy.

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Conversely, GTA’s audience has always skewed younger and more male. About 32% of players were between the ages of 25 and 34, according to research from the market intelligence firm MIDiA, and 67% of them were male. That may change for GTA VI, which features a playable female character for the first time in the history of the franchise, but it’s likely that GTA VI will still skew male.

Not everyone is convinced films are safe. Carlos Tovar, head of strategy for consumer research firm GameSquare, said that his research found that 39% of respondents said they were less likely to see “Sunrise on the Reaping” because of the game.

“I’ll be blunt: Gaming is pop culture. It’s not a niche or a subculture anymore,” Tovar said. “GTA VI isn’t competing with other video games, it’s competing with Hollywood, live sports, streaming and everything else for people’s free time. The bigger challenge for Hollywood will be understanding how to navigate major gaming releases that increasingly function as cultural events in their own right.”

Movie theater owners who spoke anonymously to TheWrap said that given the lack of precedent for such a monocultural game like GTA VI, it is difficult for them to gauge exactly how Jason and Lucia’s crime-riddled adventure will affect their business, though they cited the aforementioned diversity of film offerings as a reason why they are hopeful for a minimal dip in turnout. The film currently in theaters whose core audience most overlaps with GTA, the Japanese kaiju blockbuster “Godzilla Minus Zero,” has already burned through its core fanbase, dropping 73% in its second weekend from a $30.6 million domestic opening.

One regional chain executive noted that the game’s release on pre-Thanksgiving weekend will also mitigate any negative effects, as major blockbusters like “Wicked” that have released on the weekend before the holiday have seen strong second weekends from moviegoers who had opening weekend interest but chose to wait until they had more time at Thanksgiving.

“If there are people who like both ‘Hunger Games’ and Grand Theft Auto, they will find the time to enjoy both,” the exec said, while a second one quipped that he had a different worry.

“I’m not concerned that GTA will affect our business … but it might affect some of our employees calling in ‘sick’ this weekend.”

So for the next few weeks, the entertainment industry may need to get out of the way or pick up a controller of its own. There’s always room for one more in Vice City.

Jeremy Fuster contributed to this report.