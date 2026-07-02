Megyn Kelly and Other Conservative Pundits Mock Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Venue: ‘Just So Gauche’

Several conservative pundits, including Megyn Kelly, took shots at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue choice ahead of their nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

For instance, on Thursday’s episode of “America Reports,” the program – like nearly everyone else in the country – had all eyes on Madison Square Garden, as reports that Swift and Kelce’s wedding would be held there Friday were all but confirmed. Show hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith marveled at the venue choice for the massive wedding before slamming it for being less than romantic.

“Love is in the air, John, and underground,” Smith said. “I don’t know. Is there a possibility that maybe they are setting up to watch the event? I don’t know — do you really think it sounds romantic to get married in Madison Square Garden with a thousand people?”

“Uh, no, I don’t,” Roberts responded. “I don’t.”

The Fox News hosts were far from the only conservatives to mock the Madison Square Garden venue. Megyn Kelly also spent time during the Thursday episode of her SiriusXM show to marvel at Swift’s choice and wonder if it was all an attention-seeking effort.

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“At first I really did not believe that she and he would get married at Madison Square Garden,” Kelly said. “It’s so on the nose in terms of, like, attention-getting, and just so gauche. I just thought, ‘No.’ And then I remembered: what does she do? She shows up in the players’ box for every single one of his games and makes sure she’s front and center and seen on camera the whole time. You know, you could attend his games without being front and center the whole game, but she makes sure she’s at the center of that box.”

Kelly’s guest Maureen Callahan added: “I was thinking about Meghan Markle with this because the new reports are – and I can’t believe it didn’t occur to me organically – she’s filming this. Okay. It’ll be a Netflix special: ‘Big Fat Disney Wedding.’”

After weeks of speculation, AP News confirmed Wednesday via an unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the security plans that the wedding would indeed take place on Friday. The confirmation came after outlets as varied as TMZ to CBS News filmed outside the iconic Midtown Manhattan arena as staging and tech crew unloaded trucks, rolled out carpets and began readying the space for some previously unnamed event over the July 4 holiday weekend.

A permit obtained by AP revealed the start times for the wedding day. The city permit is an application for a “Special Event at MSG” that is set to start at 5 p.m. ET tomorrow and run as late as 4 a.m. ET the following day. There is also mention of a “pre-party celebration” on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.