GameStop Comes for Sophie Turner’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Reveal: ‘This Is Not Lara Croft’

Prime Video revealed a first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft for the streamer’s new live-action “Tomb Raider” series on Thursday. Predictably, the internet had a lot of thoughts about the first look.

“Like honestly I’m surprised how great she looks, and I bet the replies are going to be full of normal people being exceptionally normal,” said @DeusExCinema on X.

As @DeusExCinema implied, “normal” might not be the right word. While several fans praised Turner’s costuming as a game-accurate look, other social media users took the debut to task — including the official GameStop account in a peculiar post.

“This is not Lara Croft,” the GameStop account said.

This is not Lara Croft https://t.co/pEs909qo0k — GameStop (@gamestop) January 15, 2026

Social media users attempted to discern what exactly GameStop meant by its critical post, particularly given Turner’s sporting of the signature teal tank, dual pistols and shorts often associated with the Lara Croft character. Whether intentionally or not, the GameStop post (which currently sits at more than 7,000 likes) came amid a flurry of misogynist “critiques” focused largely on Turner’s breast size in the image.

“Do tomb raider fans even like tomb raider,” @kittischmitti asked.

You can see more reactions to Sophie Turner’s debut image as Lara Croft below.

Do tomb raider fans even like tomb raider https://t.co/HXq46sIcpb — Kit Kat ((commissions open)) (@kittischmitti) January 15, 2026

This is Lara Croft pic.twitter.com/2u6nSNeiZV — Tenacious (@TenaciousBit) January 15, 2026

Well…pretty spot on I would say https://t.co/NQuD1lYrHg — BurkeBlack (@0BurkeBlack0) January 15, 2026

Ppl are like “lore inaccuracies :/” girl it’s not Quenta Silmarillion take it easy https://t.co/SRYluhcsxu — Eärendil (@gilestelscanvas) January 15, 2026

The green top, the red sunglasses.



Okay, I'm here for it. https://t.co/Xuk8QcSiqA — Dimmeh Looming (@TheDimmeh) January 15, 2026

It's just a costume test and it is clearly made to evoke the classic look of the games. I'll withhold judgment until I've seen it within the context of the show.



Having said that, this does look like Sophie Turner dressed as Lara Croft as opposed to looking like Lara Croft. https://t.co/Hv8aBqfij5 — Tom Broome-Jones (@tbroomey) January 15, 2026

Had my doubts but she certainly looks the part https://t.co/2OQgnWigP1 — ProfNoctis (@ProfNoctis) January 15, 2026

Like honestly I’m surprised how great she looks, and I bet the replies are going to be full of normal people being exceptionally normal. https://t.co/D1GEPwp5EO — David Neary (@DeusExCinema) January 15, 2026

not mad at this. there’s character value in Lara Croft being a dual wielding bombshell in short shorts. It’s a fundamental part of the characters identity. Deconstructing it in the reboot trilogy was valid and kind of needed at the time, but returning to this baseline is exciting https://t.co/ua6MuqTPz6 — Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) January 15, 2026

I’m not a Tomb Raider fan. Can yall explain what’s bad about this look? https://t.co/9lot1OoXUH — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) January 15, 2026

I see Sansa Stark instead of Lara Croft https://t.co/IptxE270D6 — uj (@lostuj) January 16, 2026

Is Lara Croft in the room with us? https://t.co/taFauSNsrk — Lily* (@300mirrors) January 15, 2026

Someone said she looks like Sarah Connor, and now I can’t unsee it. https://t.co/qwIg1IsG3U — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) January 15, 2026

25 years later, Angelina still clears https://t.co/GxovR3ND4n pic.twitter.com/FSIyHz2IEK — Effi The Source Saharudin (@1Obefiend) January 15, 2026

Production on Prime Video’s “Tomb Raider” series begins on Jan. 19, with Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining Turner in the cast. Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as the show’s creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, while Chad Hodge serves as the series’ co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken will also direct and executive produce.

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength and unshakable resolve,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video television head Vernon Sanders said. “This series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”