GameStop Comes for Sophie Turner’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Reveal: ‘This Is Not Lara Croft’

Prime Video revealed a first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft for the streamer’s new live-action “Tomb Raider” series on Thursday. Predictably, the internet had a lot of thoughts about the first look.
“Like honestly I’m surprised how great she looks, and I bet the replies are going to be full of normal people being exceptionally normal,” said @DeusExCinema on X.
As @DeusExCinema implied, “normal” might not be the right word. While several fans praised Turner’s costuming as a game-accurate look, other social media users took the debut to task — including the official GameStop account in a peculiar post.
“This is not Lara Croft,” the GameStop account said.
Social media users attempted to discern what exactly GameStop meant by its critical post, particularly given Turner’s sporting of the signature teal tank, dual pistols and shorts often associated with the Lara Croft character. Whether intentionally or not, the GameStop post (which currently sits at more than 7,000 likes) came amid a flurry of misogynist “critiques” focused largely on Turner’s breast size in the image.
“Do tomb raider fans even like tomb raider,” @kittischmitti asked.
You can see more reactions to Sophie Turner’s debut image as Lara Croft below.
Production on Prime Video’s “Tomb Raider” series begins on Jan. 19, with Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining Turner in the cast. Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as the show’s creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, while Chad Hodge serves as the series’ co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken will also direct and executive produce.
“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength and unshakable resolve,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video television head Vernon Sanders said. “This series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”