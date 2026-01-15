‘Tomb Raider’: Sophie Turner Is Lara Croft in First Look at Prime Video Series

Prime Video has revealed its first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the upcoming “Tomb Raider” series.

The new look for the “Game of Thrones” alum comes as the series ramps up for production beginning on Jan. 19. Turner plays the world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The series is based on the popular video game franchise.

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength and unshakable resolve,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video television head Vernon Sanders said. “This series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

The upcoming drama comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as the show’s creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Chad Hodge serves as the series’ co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken will also direct and executive produce.

Alongside Turner, “Tomb Raider” will also star Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. The “Harry Potter” and “White Lotus” alum will play Atlas DeMornay, Lara Croft’s uncle who is part of the story told in the video games. As for Weaver, she will play Evelyn Wallis, a new character who is described as a mysterious woman keen to exploit Lara’s talents.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft (Jay Maidment for Prime Video)

The upcoming series also stars Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

“‘Tomb Raider’ boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favorites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix,” Waller-Bridge said. “This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”