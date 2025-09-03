Sophie Turner to Star as Lara Croft in Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ TV Series

Sophie Turner is set to lead Amazon MGM Studios’ TV adaptation of the “Tomb Raider” video game franchise as world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength and unshakable resolve,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video television head Vernon Sanders said in a Wednesday statement. “This series will honor the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

The series, which will begin production on Jan. 19, 2026, is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” creator will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Chad Hodge (“Wayward Pines,” “Good Behavior,” “The Playboy Club,” “Runaway”).

““I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving,” Waller-Bridge added. “Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out … Croft is coming.”

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which aired from 2011 to 2019 and earned her a Primetime Emmy Award

nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Her other recent TV credits include portraying Joan Hannington in the ITV drama “Joan” and the HBO Max limited series “The Staircase,” which she starred in alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette. She will also lead the cast of the Amazon heist thriller “Steal,” opposite Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

On the film side, Turner recently returned to the big screen as the lead in Carlson Young’s psychological thriller “Trust” from Twisted Pictures and “The Dreadful,” alongside Kit Harington. Her other film credits include Erica in Netflix’s “Do Revenge,” Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix” and “X-Men Apocalypse,” “Heavy,” “Josie,” “Time Freak” with Asa Butterfield” and “Barley Lethal” with Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson and Hailee Steinfeld.

“I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got,” Turner shared in a statement. “They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

In addition to Waller-Bridge and Hodge, Jonathan Van Tulleken will serve as director and executive producer. Other EPs include Michael Scheel, Wells Street Productions’ Jenny Robins, Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson and Legendary Television. Crystal Dynamics and Story Kitchen produce alongside Amazon.

