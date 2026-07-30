George Clooney and Wife Amal Evacuate Home in France Due to Wildfires, Pledge to Make Village ‘Whole’ Again

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George and Amal Clooney have evacuated from their home in the south of France due to wildfires in the region.

In a letter to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond, the Oscar winner and the human rights lawyer shared an update on their well-being as wildfires raged across Southern Europe, including France and Spain.

“Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the couple’s letter, obtained by People and USA Today, started off.

“As we evacuate Brignoles [a small town in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France] we want to emphasize two things,” the letter went on. “First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

The Clooneys added: “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

The update from the celebrity couple came as a wildfire “four times the size of Paris” threatened parts of France on Wednesday, per the Associated Press.

It’s said nearly 224,000 people were evacuated in the Gironde region of France, as well as 3,000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, where the Clooney’s village of Brignoles is located.

Additionally, Spain has seen at least 63,152 people evacuated and Greece has lost three firefighters to the blaze, according to Reuters.

Clooney previously opened up to Esquire about his and Amal’s decision to raise their 9-year-old twins, twins Alexander and Ella, in France.

“You know, we live on a farm in France,” he said in an interview from October 2025. “A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in.”

He continued: “They have a much better life. I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France—they kind of don’t give a s–t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

A representative for Clooney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.