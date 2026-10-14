Grand Theft Auto VI Hype Keeps Building Ahead of Launch | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 3-9, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.3%, the week’s largest increase, five weeks out from the November 19 launch. “Avengers: Doomsday” rose to second at 5.8% as Marvel continued to roll out new footage ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“NFL Football” landed at third at 4.3% as the regular season continued. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” fell to fourth at 2.1%, the week’s steepest decline, as the film arrived on digital Oct. 6 following its record setting theatrical run. “Verity” rounded out the Top 5 at 1.9% after the Colleen Hoover adaptation opened at No. 1 with $32.6 million domestically.

“Stranger Things” rose to sixth at 1.8%, with the franchise’s “Stranger Things 5” haunted house running at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood through Nov. 1.

HBO’s “Harry Potter (TV series)” entered the Top 10 in seventh at 1.6% as anticipation grew ahead of the series’ Dec. 25 premiere, with the first season titled “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and seven seasons planned to adapt the books.

“Toy Story 5” landed in eighth at 1.47%, now streaming on Disney+. CBS’s “NCIS: New York” entered at 1.4% following its Oct. 6 series premiere, with LL Cool J returning as Sam Hanna alongside Scott Caan and Jennifer Beals in the franchise’s newest spinoff. “Resident Evil” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.30%, as the reboot moved past $124 million domestically in its third weekend.