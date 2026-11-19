The Easter Eggs are likely to be numerous throughout Grand Theft Auto VI, but an early one spotted by players ties to Showtime and Paramount’s Dexter Morgan.

Eagle-eyed fans stumbled across an apartment complex that looked very familiar to some viewers. It’s nearly a complete recreation of Dexter Morgan’s Miami apartment from the hit series “Dexter.” The building in the game is even called Trinity Apartments, which is certainly a second reference to the Season 4 Trinity Killer played by John Lithgow.

Not only can players explore complex, though not the apartment itself, and find a number of items — from a kill kit that hints at the serial killer dealings Dexter gets into in the series — they can also head down to the docks and steal the character’s Slice of Life boat. In the show, Dexter uses the boat to drive out to sea and dump the bodies of the bad people he decides to kill.

GTA 6 players have discovered Dexter Morgan’s apartment in Vice City



You can even steal his ‘Slice of Life’ boat and find his tools on the roof pic.twitter.com/nObUAQ8E6u — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 19, 2026

Dexter Easter Eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6 🔥



💥 Dexter's Apartment at 'Trinity Apartments'

💥 'Slice of Life' Boat

💥 Tools on Roof including Syringe



Located on Washington Island (Vice Beach) pic.twitter.com/q8lnAMR3rH — DETONATED (@DETONATEDcom) November 19, 2026

The hype around GTA VI is astronomical and early reviews indicated that the game was well worth the 13-year wait, with many hailing it as a “masterpiece.” On top of that, the game is going to create waves across the economy in the days following its drop.

Early economist estimates have predicted that 1.5 million people may end up missing work to play GTA VI, which means it may potentially cost the U.S. around $1 billion in productivity profits. The game, which has broken pre-sale records, has already made over $1 billion in revenue and is projected to make an additional $10 billion over the course of its lifetime.

While many are clearly beyond excited for the game’s release, others are returning to their same worries about the content presented in GTA. Fox News is back to their pearl-clutching when it comes to violent video games and assumptions that they are one of the roots of young violence in America.

“There is a discussion of can you blame video games for some of the violence we’ve seen, but there’s also discussion of the role video games play in perpetrating violence,” Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday’s episode of “Outmanned” on Fox News. “There have been many cases where people have communicated on these platforms before they commit an atrocity. My husband was saying today that there was this fad that he was reading about of other people watching YouTube to see how other people play video games. These places can be a breeding ground for this kind of violence.”