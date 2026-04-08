Hannah Einbinder Roasts Jean Smart for Thinking Harry Styles Puts On a Better Show Than The Beatles | Video

Jean Smart got a lot of flak in an interview for saying Harry Styles put on the best concert she ever saw – despite having also seen The Beatles live.

In an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson, the “Hacks” stars were asked about their favorite live performances. Smart quickly threw out Harry Styles which left her co-star Hannah Einbinder in shock.

“Really?” Einbinder asked after the reveal.

“He puts on an amazing show,” Smart responded. “I don’t go to concerts that often!”

Smart may not go to many concerts but one she quickly revealed she also went to was for The Beatles. This sent Einbinder off again and this time she didn’t let it go – especially when Smart went on to explain why she was more impressed by a Harry Styles concert.

"jean smart thinks harry styles is better than the beatles!" pls unmute im crying laughingfjfkl pic.twitter.com/Tbspe2kJkH — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) April 8, 2026

“First of all, I was 12. I was in the nosebleed section. I could not see or hear anything,” Smart said. “Also they stood there like this and shook their hair. It’s not like they were running the breadth of the stage and doing all sorts of sexual stuff.”

Einbinder quickly realized that the news of the interview was going to be Smart’s preference of Styles over The Beatles. She did not let up on her “Hacks” co-star from that point on.

“So the major breaking news of this is that Jean Smart thinks Harry Styles is better than the Beatles,” Einbinder and Michaelson said in unison.

Einbinder added, and pointed to the camera crew for more eyewitness support: “She said it! You saw it! You saw it! You saw that!”

The fifth and final season of “Hacks” debuts on HBO Max starting Thursday, April 9.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.