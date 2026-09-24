Hannah Einbinder and Susan Sarandon Arrested While Protesting Netanyahu at the UN

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Hannah Einbinder and Susan Sarandon were arrested Thursday during a pro-Palestine protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance in New York City.

Video began circulating midday Thursday of the “Hacks” star being escorted away from a protest in handcuffs. According to PIX11, around 100 people were taken into custody during the protest outside the United Nations with Sarandon, comedian Caleb Hearon and New York City Council Member Jen Gutiérrez among them.

Elliot Page was also in attendance at the protest but was not arrested, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

“Free Palestine,” Einbinder said in the video as she was being escorted away. “Netanyahu out of New York.”

Jewish actress Hannah Einbinder was arrested at pro Palestine protest for chanting arrest Netanyahu in NYC pic.twitter.com/eMGA71lrmV — LPC (@landpalestine) September 24, 2026

The protest broke out about two hours before the Israeli prime minister was set to speak at the UN.

Einbinder has been a vocal supporter of Palestine for years, speaking out regularly against Israel’s military response in Gaza following Hams’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. When she won a Supporting Actress Emmy for her part in “Hacks” in 2025, she spent her acceptance speech declaring “f–k ICE” and “free Palestine.”

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing … institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” Einbinder said in the Emmys media room after her televised acceptance speech.

At the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, Sarandon spoke candidly about how her public support of Palestine has led to her being blacklisted in some parts of the film industry, saying that she has lost professional opportunities due to her politics.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are ⁠agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that’s the power structure,” Sarandon said to reporters while promoting her role in director Andrea Pallaoro’s new film “The Echo Chamber.” “If it’s a major ​studio, there is — not just with me, but with other people — (we’ve) ‌been told that that is impossible.”

Sarandon was dropped by her representatives at United Talent Agency in 2023 over her remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City. Since then, she’s had roles in titles like “The Fabulous Four,” “The Six Triple Eight” and “Nonnas.”

Representatives for Einbinder and Sarandon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.