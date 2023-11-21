United Talent Agency has dropped Susan Sarandon as a client over pro-Palestinian remarks she made at a Nov. 17 rally in New York City, TheWrap has learned.

According to multiple media reports, Sarandon said at the rally that “there are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The Oscar-winning actress has been outspoken on X and other social media in her pro-Palestinian stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. She recently retweeted an image of herself at the March 4 Palestine in Washington D.C. with the comment, “You don’t have to be Palestinian to care about what’s happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free.”

Sarandon was also criticized for defending musician Roger Waters, who said on Nov. 7 that Israel was “making up stories” that Hamas beheaded babies.

On Monday, according to Ynet.com, she shared an X post from Palestine Online that read, “Despite attempts by the Israeli lobby to cancel the event, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd took the stage in Uruguay, donning a kefiyyah and advocating for an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.” The repost appears to have been deleted in the meantime.

The conflict, which began with the devastating surprise attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, has provoked strong reactions in Hollywood, as well as significant repercussions.

The WGA East was blasted after declining to join other guilds and companies in condemning the Hamas attack. The guild did eventually issue a statement explaining that part of its reluctance was out of consideration for the safety of reporters in the field.

CAA agent Maha Dakhil stepped down from her leadership role after reposting an Instagram Story that said, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” She later deleted the post, along with another reshare that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Model Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, condemned the attacks last month, but said that she has “received hundreds of death threats daily” since the war began.

On Nov. 3, “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media over backlash for refusing to take a stance on the Middle East conflict. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

In 1993, Sarandon and her former partner Tim Robbins were temporarily banned from the Oscars after speaking out in support of Haitian refugees during the awards ceremony.

Sarandon played the villain in Marvel’s feature “Blue Beetle,” which was released in August. She also appeared in Apple TV+’s country music series “Monarch.”

Deadline first reported this story.