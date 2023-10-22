CAA Agent Maha Dakhil Steps Down From Leadership Roles After Israel-Hamas Remarks

The agent for Tom Cruise apologized for social media posts calling Gaza action “genocide,” last week

CAA agent Maha Dakhil is stepping away from her role as Co-Head of Motion Pictures at the agency days after she posted and deleted controversial messages about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She is also resigning from the agency’s internal Agency Board, the agency said on Sunday.

An agency insider told TheWrap that:

  • Following a collaborative process with Maha Dakhil, CAA has accepted her resignation from its internal Agency Board, effective immediately.
  • For the time being, she will also be stepping away from her leadership responsibilities in the Motion Pictures department.
  • She will continue working with clients and colleagues, and spending important time in her personal education process with thought leaders.
  • At this divisive time, CAA chooses compassion, forgiveness and a belief in redemption and personal growth.

Earlier this week, Dakhil reposted an Instagram Story that said, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” Dakhil added her own caption in her Story and wrote, “That’s the line for me.” She also shared a second post that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Both posts were eventually deleted from her account.

On Thursday she issued a statement and apologized for her “mistake.” She said, “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace.”

“I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused,” she concluded.

Dakhil’s clients also include Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling, and more. She was also responsible for signing former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground. None of her clients have commented thus far.

9 responses to “CAA Agent Maha Dakhil Steps Down From Leadership Roles After Israel-Hamas Remarks”

  1. chris Avatar
    chris

    She told the truth! What is wrong with people…they are trying to wipe Israel off the face of the earth!

    Reply
    1. john Avatar
      john

      She supported Hamas, who is the evil in this conflict.  I think you misread it…

      Reply
    2. Andrew Carnagie's ghost Avatar
      Andrew Carnagie’s ghost

      So dd all of the people who said COVID vaccines were dangerous and the government was shutting down small businesses. Where was Hollywood when all of this happened? Pushing the government agenda down the throats of those same businesses who were shut down. Sit down, Chris.

      Reply
  2. JeffC Avatar
    JeffC

    She felt perfectly safe publicly posting in support of terrorists. That’s because she lives in a leftist/communist bubble in Hollywood. She’s suddenly horrified and apologetic when she learns she might lose her job.

    Reply
  3. KT Stock Avatar
    KT Stock

    “That’s How You Become Great, Man. Hang Your Balls Out There.”
    – quote from Jerry Maguire

    Reply
    1. Jawnnya Avatar
      Jawnnya

      That’s a great quote, from a terrific movie…

      Reply
  4. Jawnnya Avatar
    Jawnnya

    She will continue working with clients and colleagues, and spending important time in her personal education process with thought leaders.

    Wow!!! Talk about DEI.
    Written by the scum at CAA

    Reply
  5. Jimmy Avatar
    Jimmy

    I love seeing the left eat itself.

    Reply
  6. David Wamsley Avatar
    David Wamsley

    Looking at the picture I think she was an extra in ” 30 Days of Night “

    Reply

