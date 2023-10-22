CAA agent Maha Dakhil is stepping away from her role as Co-Head of Motion Pictures at the agency days after she posted and deleted controversial messages about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She is also resigning from the agency’s internal Agency Board, the agency said on Sunday.

An agency insider told TheWrap that:

Following a collaborative process with Maha Dakhil, CAA has accepted her resignation from its internal Agency Board, effective immediately.

For the time being, she will also be stepping away from her leadership responsibilities in the Motion Pictures department.

She will continue working with clients and colleagues, and spending important time in her personal education process with thought leaders.

At this divisive time, CAA chooses compassion, forgiveness and a belief in redemption and personal growth.

Earlier this week, Dakhil reposted an Instagram Story that said, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” Dakhil added her own caption in her Story and wrote, “That’s the line for me.” She also shared a second post that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Both posts were eventually deleted from her account.

On Thursday she issued a statement and apologized for her “mistake.” She said, “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace.”

“I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused,” she concluded.

Dakhil’s clients also include Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling, and more. She was also responsible for signing former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground. None of her clients have commented thus far.