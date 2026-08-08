‘Harry Potter’ Actress Says OnlyFans Has ‘Genuinely Saved’ Her: ‘More Than My Entire Acting Career’

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“Harry Potter” film series actress Jessie Cave credited OnlyFans with providing herself more financial stability than acting. The actress, who played Lavender Brown through the final three entries of the Warner Bros. film franchise, first created a non-explicit account on the platform in March 2025.

In an interview published Friday with the London-based outlet The Times (via Entertainment Weekly), Cave opened up about the success that she’s found posting “hair content” on OnlyFans. The actress, who has also appeared in titles like “Black Mirror” and “Industry” in more recent years, posts for an audience that pays $6 each month to access her content, which includes additional revenue from occasional “paid-for messages.” Cave shared that she made £15,000 within a single day.

“I’ve earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,” she said. “I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do … But it’s now been over a year and a half and it’s genuinely saved our lives.”

In the interview, Cave acknowledged the “stigma” that comes with operating on OnlyFans, which is known for hosting “largely porn” creators. She has previously described her presence on the platform as based around “hair content,” posting “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.”

“But there are cooking videos, tarot readings, personal training — it’s just all done (on OnlyFans) with a sexy edge. It is about wanting some kind of gaze … I wear baggy T-shirts on stage, I’ve never posted a bikini shot, I wear huge glasses,” Cave said. “For so long I’ve just been this quirky figure. After having four kids and feeling invisible for so long that was really appealing to me.”

Last year, Cave explained why she launched her OnlyFans account in a Substack post, saying she was “ripping up the good little actress rule book” by trying the platform for one year.

“My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” she wrote at the time.

Cave isn’t the only established actor to launch an OnlyFans for supplementary revenue. Other notable names to join the platform include Cardi B, Lily Allen, Amber Rose and Drea de Matteo.