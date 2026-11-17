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Harry Shum Jr. revealed that his mother told him she loved him for the first time in 44 years after watching him on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The “Glee” alum shared in a vulnerable Instagram post that he had “quite the breakthrough” with his mom after she watched his “Mary Poppins” Disney night dance. The actor performed a jazz routine with his partner Jenna Johnson to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

“I’ve never heard her talk about anything like this,” Shum shared. “She’s a painter. She loves to paint, and she said [that] watching that dance made her feel like what she feels like when she paints.”

She shared in detail her favorite parts of the dance, including his knee spins and toe touches, which earned the duo a perfect score.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, mom, I’ve never heard you talk in detail about anything like this that I’ve ever done.’ Other things it’s like, ‘Good job, nice work,’ but never in detail,” he said. “She’s just like, ‘I loved it so much, Harry. I watched it so many times, and it made me feel so good.’”

Later in the conversation, he recalled that his mom ended the call with “I love you and good night,” which came as a complete surprise to him.

“If you know you know, in certain cultures, your parents just never say that they just show it,” he explained. “And to say I love you, I just unlocked something in me.”

“Even 44 years later hearing I love you for the first time from your mom — that is growth,” he added.

He wrote in the caption for the post that his mother has shown him love in every way except with “these three words,” saying it was not the case in his Asian American household.

Shum Jr. is currently a semi-finalist on “Dancing With the Stars” while simultaneously performing as a series regular on “Grey’s Anatomy.” He said that pushing himself in both arenas has been a “growth experience.”

He thanked the fans for supporting him week after week. Shum Jr. described himself as a “guy that has a lot of anxiety,” but that the competition has shown him parts of himself he had never been exposed to before.

“Just like my mom said to me, I’ll say it again. I love you all,” he concluded his video.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns to ABC and Disney+ Tuesday. The finale will air Tuesday Nov. 24.