Hasan Piker Defends Ms. Rachel After Fox News Warns Parents Against Watching Her Content

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Hasan Piker came to the defense of children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel after Fox News warned parents against her content, blasting the network for finding “two people who don’t want children to be slaughtered” unacceptable.

The drama started on Fox News’ “The Big Weekend Show,” when contributor Tomi Lahren weighed in on Ms. Rachel (also known as Rachel Anne Accurso)’s past collaborations with left-wing figures, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“I’d also say this person here on your screen is Hasan Piker in overalls and a stupid headband,” Lahren noted during the conversation. “So, if that’s what you want your kids to be watching, if that’s what you want to be forming their ideas and their world view on, by all means.”

Tomi Lahren on Ms. Rachel: This person on your screen is Hasan Piker in overalls and a stupid headband pic.twitter.com/w6b74pvf5Z — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2026

As Lahren went on, she took aim at Ms. Rachel’s appearance, adding, “There she looks age appropriate in that one photo.”

“Listen, you can be a leftie and you can be like, a kids’ educator, right? And you can be like, ‘I’m a Democrat,’ whatever,” she continued. “But when you go so far as to advocate for things like Hamas, Palestine and you cloud people’s judgement on what exactly a genocide is and who’s to blame and you talk about Israel then you are not a children’s educator anymore. You’re a political activist. Like I said, Hasan Piker in a headband and overalls. So, parents, if that’s what you want, I guess keep watching Ms. Rachel.”

It didn’t take long for the clip to circulate widely on X, with the Fox News snippet garnering over 1.7 million views. Piker also caught wind of the clip, writing in response on X Sunday evening, “Two people who don’t want children to be slaughtered. Ofc that’s unacceptable for Fox News.”

As for Ms. Rachel, who has repeatedly spoken out and advocated for children in war-torn Gaza, as well as defended her advocacy as humanitarian in nature rather than political, she did not directly address the footage. However, she did post a clip from her appearance on “It’s Open with Ilana Glazer,” where she called on celebrities to use their platforms to speak out about the situation in Gaza.

“If you are so famous and you’re un-cancellable, and you’re so famous and you won’t even say like, ‘Kids in Gaza should have schools, people in Gaza should have hospitals,’” she said in the footage, commenting on the Ed Sheeran-Macklemore debacle. “Why can’t you risk something to help save lives?”

As we reported last month, Ms. Rachel spoke out against Sheeran for letting Macklemore be booted from his Loop tour over his “Free Palestine” remarks.

“Ed Sheeran had an opportunity [to] show that we won’t be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine,” she wrote at the time. “Instead he caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows. A genocide is happening in Gaza. We all need to speak out against it.”

She added: “If more than 20,000 white children were killed in another part of the world, everyone would be shouting about it at their concerts. Treating some children’s lives as less worthy of outrage is racist. Silence during a genocide is not neutral.”

Ms. Rachel later matched Macklemore’s $1 million donation to support Palestine, writing, “I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza … We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights.”