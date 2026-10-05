Trump Calls for Media Outlets to Be Arrested Over Rally Coverage: ‘Dishonesty and Disservice’

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Donald Trump is calling for the arrests of media outlets over their coverage of his latest rallies.

In a new Truth Social post, the president called out news organizations like The New York Times and “other Artificial Media Outlets” for allegedly being dishonest in covering the attendance at his rallies. He posted video of people in lines trying to get into his arenas before calling for the arrests of those writing about low numbers.

“The Ohio Arena was already full to the brim — and yet these people were still trying to get in,” Trump wrote on Monday. “The New York Times said, ‘There were empty seats’ when, in fact, there were none, and thousands of people had to be turned away. The New York Times, and many other Artificial Media Outlets, should be arrested for their dishonesty and disservice to our Country. When Bernie Sanders has 500 to 1,000 people, they make it sound like it’s the biggest event that ever took place. When PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP has 50,000 people, they make it sound like nobody showed up!”

Trump kept his latest Truth Social tirade going into a second post. He explained that reportedly empty upper areas of the arena might have seemed vacant due to the “migration” process and that he had cinematographers on hand to record a different scope of the rally attendance.

“In actuality, thousands of people were unable to get in. The Arena was totally MAXED OUT, including all upper sections. What does happen at all of my SOLD OUT Rallies, is that the people in the upper sections tend to migrate down to the Main Floor — The ‘migration’ process always happens,” he wrote. “The Times knows this, and so does everyone else. I never have empty seats — Never have, and never will! Because of their dishonesty, I have cinematographers shooting the various Arenas where I speak, in that some of the Fake News likes to dishonestly report lies and untruths.”

He added: “In actuality, my Events for very good Republican Politicians are probably more crowded than ever. There are no empty seats, there haven’t been for years, and there never will be. The Rallies are ‘HOTTER’ than ever. They are all ‘happenings,’ and they never happened before, and will never be duplicated again. The Networks refuse, however, under any circumstances, to show the Crowds, but you can hear the thunderous applause, and know that it represents thousands and thousands of people.”

A representative for the Times did not immediately respond to TheWrap request for comment.

The calls for the arrests of those writing negatively about Trump is only the latest in his ongoing war with the press. Weeks ago, Trump attempted to ban CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House, but the outlets temporarily regained access after suing the Trump administration.