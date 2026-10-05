Megyn Kelly Slams ‘Deeply Immoral’ Lack of Due Process in Cornell Rape Investigation

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Megyn Kelly is calling out what she sees as a lack of due process when it comes to Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity brothers amid their Jane Doe gang rape investigation.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host suggested the public has already made up its mind regarding the seven men named after a former student filed a civil suit claiming she was drugged, assaulted and gang-raped by them in 2024.

“These young men have had their names plastered all over every major newscast in America for a week now,” Kelly said. “The mob has decided they’re guilty and ought to be put to death, which is literally what we are hearing in several circles online without a trial, without a due process chance to defend themselves. Not in a kangaroo court on a college campus, which is a joke, but in an actual court, either civil or now it’s looking more and more likely criminal.”

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She added: “This is deeply immoral. There are two sides to every story. You don’t know, and I don’t know what happened inside of Cornell that night. We know that there’s been a story told by Jane Doe. We know that from her own story, the DA – a Democrat – said there’s no case here… And we know it took her two years to file a civil suit… Now her lawyers are all over the television, ripping on the DA.”

Kelly is not the only news personality to question the due process of the case. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also spoke out wondering if the men’s names should not be going up across a number of news networks.

“The pictures of these young men who have not been charged, not been adjudicated, are being plastered all over the internet,” she said last week on ABC. “I think people are reporting this story inaccurately. I think they’re reporting it unfairly. And while this is something that we have to take very seriously, there is no way, according to her statement in 2024, that any prosecutor would have brought forth a case.”

Hostin added: “Under New York law, voluntary intoxication or drug use that merely impairs judgment, does not legally constitute an inability to consent to sexual activity. Right, so that means if you voluntarily ingest drugs, you voluntarily take alcohol, you can agree to have threesomes, which, in her statement, she agreed to have two separate threesomes.”

On the other side of the issue, celebrities like Florence Pugh, Mariska Hargitay, Hudson Williams and more have called out the alleged rapists and the university itself for letting the men off with little punishment.