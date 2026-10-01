‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Men in Cornell Rape Case Having Photos Spread Before Due Process

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As more information continues to come to light in the reopened gang rape investigation at Cornell University, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is joining her colleague Sunny Hostin in expressing discontent over photos of the accused men spreading online.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Thursday, the ABC host discussed new text messages between the victim Jane Doe and one of her alleged attackers, as well as how the case is evolving. While the hosts agreed that the legal loophole that may prevent charges from being filed is reprehensible, the women agreed that the legal system should be respected.

“Bear with me because this may sound unpopular, but due process matters,” Farah Griffin said. “I’ve read the facts of this case. I am not an attorney, but I am a little uncomfortable with these men’s faces being plastered everywhere before they’ve had their day in court.”

That said, looking at the facts of the case, Farah Griffin conceded that she does think the men did what they are accused of.

“But I remember we had the Exonerated 5, members of them, on our show. Their faces, the Central Park Five were blasted all over newspapers before they had their day in court,” she said. “Not comparing the two, but this is still a system where there’s due process, and they have a right to the day in court.”

“I get the mob mentality,” Farah Griffin continued. “That was my first reaction. I want to name and shame, but I think we need to let the courts play out.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.