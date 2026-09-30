‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Draws Anger for Saying Cornell Rape Case Is Being Reported ‘Unfairly’: ‘So UTTERLY Disgusting to Say’

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“The View” host Sunny Hostin is facing harsh criticism from viewers after arguing during Tuesday’s show that a former Cornell University student’s lawsuit alleging gang rape is being reported “inaccurately” and “unfairly.”

The ABC hosts discussed the case as part of Tuesday’s Hot Topics segment. While the panel all expressed disgust over the leaked messages between the fraternity members accused in the case, Hostin approached the details as a former federal prosecutor. She immediately argued that due process hasn’t happened yet, and that, technically under New York law, a crime did not take place.

“The pictures of these young men who have not been charged, not been adjudicated, are being plastered all over the internet,” Hostin said. “People are reporting this story inaccurately. I think they’re reporting it unfairly. And while this is something that we have to take very seriously, there is no way, according to her statement in 2024, that any prosecutor would have brought forth a case.”

The clip drew backlash on social media, with many echoing co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s criticism of the law itself by arguing a technicality shouldn’t clear the accused men of wrongdoing.

“I don’t give a F–K what the law says,” one user wrote. “A good man would never agree to have sex w someone extremely inebriated. Let alone invite 50+ other men for ‘Free Pussy’ You can go to hell w them.”

Oh girl fuck you…. There's nothing I hate more than a male centered self-hating woman. I don't give a FUCK what the law says…. a good man would never agree to have sex w someone extremely inebriated. Let alone invite 50+ other men for "Free Pussy" You can go to hell w them https://t.co/OEU3skn68N — Aydri 🤎 (@ayydriank) September 30, 2026

Hostin cited the fact that under New York law, voluntary intoxication, either by drugs or alcohol, does not technically negate a person’s ability to consent. She also cited the victim’s 2024 statement, which noted that the Jane Doe consented to snorting ketamine, and already had roughly 10 standard drinks before arriving at the fraternity house, where the assault allegedly took place.

“I hate when ppl try to make r*pe strictly a legal issue,” one replied. “Those boys literally sent out a message for ‘free pussy’ about a girl too intoxicated to consent. That’s r*pe, old broken ass NY law or not. Sunny girl, do better.”

I hate when ppl try to make r*pe strictly a legal issue.



Those boys literally sent out a message for “free pussy” about a girl too intoxicated to consent.



That’s r*pe, old broken ass NY law or not.



Sunny girl, do better. https://t.co/0TzMvZzhV8 — Taylor Gray (@offtaylorgray) September 29, 2026

“I’m sorry but ketamine is not used to get high,” one person wrote. “That s–t is so strong it leaves you barely moveable. This is so UTTERLY disgusting to say on live tv.”

im sorry but ketamine is not used to get high… that shit is so strong it leaves you barely moveable. this is so UTTERLY disgusting to say on live tv. https://t.co/PI87E5ICv4 — ace ౨ৎ (@OBRlENSFlLMS) September 29, 2026

Hostin also pointed to inconsistencies between Jane Doe’s 2024 statement and 2026 statement, and wondered why that would be the case.

“Beyond disgusting to punch down at the victim of an hours-long gang rape, nitpick at wholly irrelevant details & ignore how the men’s own statements don’t make any sense, are completely inconsistent/defy all logic,” another posted. “Victims are the only ones who are supposed to be perfect.”

beyond disgusting to punch down at the victim of an hours-long gang rape, nitpick at wholly irrelevant details & ignore how the men's own statements don't make any sense, are completely inconsistent/defy all logic. victims are the only ones who are supposed to be perfect https://t.co/Sn8dS258uz — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) September 30, 2026

You can see more reactions to Sunny Hostin’s words below.

I. HAVE. NEVERRRRRRRR. SEEN NO SHIT LIKE THIS. https://t.co/N18ifB6N1v — ethical lezzebel (@umaatnitee) September 30, 2026

Sunny Hostin prosecuted sex crimes for years and has a daughter around the age of the Cornell rape victim and still had the nerve to say all that stupid ass shit excusing the actions of violent sexual deviants & blame their victim. pic.twitter.com/ma9j0eseVX — Princess Thighana of Males (@JakeDoesntCare) September 30, 2026

as women it is already almost impossible to be safe around men to also have to worry about being safe around other women is insane. i hope sunny hostin is removed. that was disgusting. — jes 🦞 (@ninety3jes) September 30, 2026