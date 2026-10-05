Mark Ruffalo Threatens to ‘Hulk Out’ While Torching Trump Over Voter Rights

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Mark Ruffalo invoked his alter ego, The Incredible Hulk, while slamming Donald Trump over attempts to meddle with voter rights.

While speaking at the Hands Off Our Vote rally on Sunday, the MCU star gave an impassioned speech decrying the president and his attempts to suppress voters heading into the midterm elections in November.

“We gotta get this dumbass, fool ass, tired ass, lame ass, duck ass out of office,” Ruffalo said. “We got to make him a lame duck! We have to stop his policies now. Another two years of this, and who knows what he’ll be doing?”

Ruffalo: Hands off our fucking vote. I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry. Hey, I’m still here. They thought I was out for the count. I’m still here. I’m still playing the Hulk. pic.twitter.com/5qyxUBPlWG — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2026

He added: “They’re going to try and stop us from taking our country back, and we’re not going to let ’em. Trump, we’re not letting you! Hands off our f–king vote!”

One person from the crowd yelled to the MCU star “you tell them, Hulk” which got a laugh from Ruffalo before he leaned into the bit.

“I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry,” he said. “Hey, I’m still here. They thought I was out for the count — I’m still here, I’m still playing the Hulk.”

Much of Ruffalo’s speech centered on Trump’s repeated attempts to stifle mail-in voting before the election. Time and again the president has cited it as a form of voter fraud despite there being no proof to the claim. The Hulk actor warned that “they’re going to do everything in their power, and it isn’t going to be over the night we all win.”

Ruffalo wasn’t the only A-list celebrity to speak out at the Sunday rally. Longtime Trump opponent Robert De Niro got behind the podium to give his own speech warning about the midterms and the need to keep fighting and speaking out against Trump’s continued attempts to go after voter rights.

“Power to the people isn’t just a slogan — it’s the founding principle of our nation, guaranteed by the Constitution,” De Niro said. “Now there are people, powerful people, who we’ve empowered, who now want to take away our power. Are we going to let them do that? Of course we’re not.”