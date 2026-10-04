Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for ‘Not Covering’ His Ohio Rally: ‘Who Makes These Decisions?’

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President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Sunday, claiming that the network lacked coverage of his Saturday rally in Vandalia, Ohio.

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social at 9:11 a.m. ET on Sunday, roughly three hours into the day’s morning broadcast of “Fox & Friends.” In his post, Trump, a regular Fox News viewer and even occasional call-in guest, called out the program for not adequately covering his rally from the evening before.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They were all sold out, with thousands of people trying to get in, and are absolutely phenomenal, better than ever! It’s the old undercurrent at Fox News! Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’ Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on Fox News, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!).”

Trump went on to call out Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, a Democratic Party strategist, as “stupid” and slamming the network for having her “forced down MAGA’S throats.”

“Who makes these decisions at Fox News? Probably the same loser that fired the great Maria Bartiromo because she complained about not being allowed to cover ‘TRUMP,’” Trump continued. “Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or Fox News will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC). Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again!”

Per a report by Mediaite, Fox News had included coverage of Trump’s Ohio rally in Sunday morning’s broadcast, though it only featured a mention of the president’s defense of data centers.

Trump’s criticism of Fox News also comes after the network released a statement in support of CNN after Trump banned the outlet, along with Politico and MS NOW, from the White House press pool.