Maria Bartiromo Out at Fox News After 12 Years

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Effective immediately, Bartiromo will no longer host Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria,” which aired its final episode Thursday morning. The program will become “Mornings With FOX Business” beginning Friday with rotating anchors.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” Fox News Media said in a statement on Thursday.

“Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” will also be rebranded, while Jason Chaffetz will host Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend. A new host for “Sunday Morning Futures” will be announced later. Fox did not provide a reason for Bartiromo’s departure.

The exit brings an abrupt end to Bartiromo’s tenure across both Fox Business and Fox News, where she became one of the company’s most prominent business and political interviewers.

“Mornings With Maria,” which aired weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. ET, will continue under its new name with rotating anchors. Bartiromo’s weekly Friday evening program will become “FBN’s Wall Street,” with Cheryl Casone hosting this week and rotating anchors taking over thereafter.

Fox Business is also preparing a broader change to its lineup. The network said it will launch a new weekday programming schedule that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bartiromo joined Fox Business Network in 2014 after a two-decade run at CNBC. She joined the network as global markets editor and initially anchored “Opening Bell With Maria Bartiromo” before launching “Mornings With Maria” in 2015.

Her presence at Fox extended beyond business news. Bartiromo launched “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News in 2014, with the program focusing on the intersection of business, politics and the economy. The show became a regular venue for interviews with prominent political figures, government officials and business leaders.

Before joining Fox, Bartiromo spent 20 years at CNBC, where she became one of the most recognizable figures in financial television. She anchored programs including “Closing Bell” and “On the Money” and covered Wall Street and the financial markets.

Bartiromo also made television history during her CNBC tenure. In 1995, she became the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on a daily basis.

She began her career at CNN Business News, working as a producer, writer and assignment editor before moving to CNBC in 1993.