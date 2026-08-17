Hayden Panettiere, ‘Remember the Titans’ and ‘Heroes’ Actress, Dies at 36

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Hayden Panettiere, the actress known for her roles in “Remember the Titans” and “Heroes,” has died. She was 36.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father, Skip Panettiere, shared in a statement on Sunday.

The former child star was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest by emergency services responding to a 911 call in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, with “no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. A cause of death has not been confirmed, but per dispatch calls reviewed by People and TMZ, the event was called in by an Emergency Medical Service worker reporting an apparent overdose. The actress’ publicist told TMZ an autopsy would be performed on Monday.

Born Aug. 21, 1989, in Palisades, N.Y., Panettiere began working in entertainment as a baby, appearing in commercials before moving into television and film. She played Sheryl Yoast in the 2000 football drama “Remember the Titans” and went on to become a successful child star appearing in films including “Raising Helen,” “Ice Princess” and “Bring It On: All or Nothing.”

Her breakthrough role as a household name came in 2006 on NBC’s hit drama “Heroes.” Panettiere played Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader with regenerative powers whose discovery that she could heal from virtually any injury became one of the series’ central storylines.

She followed her stint on “Heroes” playing aspiring country singer Juliette Barnes on ABC’s “Nashville.” The series premiered in 2012 and followed the personal and professional lives of fictional country music stars in Nashville. Panettiere earned two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the series in 2013 and 2014.

In recent years Panettiere returned the horror genre. After playing Kirby Reed in 2011’s “Scream 4,” she reprised the role in 2023’s “Scream VI.”

The actress was candid about the pressures of growing up in Hollywood and the personal difficulties she experienced away from the cameras. Her 2026 memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” explored her childhood stardom, career and struggles with addiction and postpartum depression.

She is survived by her daughter.