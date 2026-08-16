Stephen A. Smith Receives NABJ’s Thumbs Down Award for ‘Disparaging Commentary’ of Black Women

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Stephen A. Smith was rebuked by the National Association of Black Journalists on Saturday evening, as the organization named the ESPN personality as a recipient of its Thumbs Down award for his “recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports and media.”

The dishonor’s recipients were named during the NABJ’s Salute to Excellence gala in Atlanta, Ga.

“Smith has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports and media,” said a commentator announcing Smith as a recipient during the gala. “Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible and inclusive portrayals of Black communities.”

Along with Smith, this year’s other recipients included FCC chairman Brendan Carr, CBS News, The Washington Post and DuJuan McCoy, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis-based Circle City Broadcasting.

“NABJ presents the Thumbs Down award to an individual or organization whose actions, reporting or institutional practices have significantly undermined fair, accurate and inclusive journalism about Black communities, or have otherwise acted in ways fundamentally at odds with NABJ’s mission and values,” a commentator explained during a segment introducing the award category during the gala. “The award recognizes conduct that harms Black journalists, weakens newsroom equity or editorial independence, reinforces damaging portrayals of Black people or compromises the public service mission of journalism.”

Smith, who has previously attended NABJ events, responded to the award later Saturday evening, writing in a social media post that the NABJ “started something” and that the award was “the epitome of Christmas arriving early.”

“You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake …,I’m coming,” Smith wrote. “Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace!”