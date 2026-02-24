Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Late ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Co-Star Robert Carradine: ‘My Heart Aches’

Hilary Duff paid tribute to her former “Lizzie McGuire” co-star Robert Carradine following the news of his death, noting she was “forever grateful” for their friendship.

The former Disney Channel star, who played Carradine’s onscreen daughter in the “Lizzie McGuire” series and its 2003 follow-up film, “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” took to Instagram Monday evening and expressed her grief to her followers.

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” the actress and singer wrote. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family and everyone who loved him.”

Duff wasn’t the only member of the “Lizzie McGuire” cast to pay tribute to Carradine, however. Jake Thomas, who played Matt McGuire, shared his own tribute on Instagram Monday evening.

“My heart hurts today,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Carradine. “I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.”

He continued: “He was a talented actor, musician and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.”

Thomas noted in his tribute that he always “looked up to [Carradine] growing up,” adding, “And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.”

Additionally, Lalaine, who played Duff’s best friend Miranda Sanchez on the series, wrote on Instagram: “It’s really not fair. I’m f—ked up atm. I am thankful tho. Thankful I had time with you, thankful for our last conversation, and your constant fatherly like support. I love you Bobby.”

Carradine, who was best known for his work in the “Revenge of the Nerds” films and “The Long Riders,” in addition to Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” died following “a two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” his family shared Monday. He was 71.

He is survived by his children, Ever, Marika and Ian, as well as several grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews.