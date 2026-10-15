Hilary Swank Reacts to Fan Support, Questions After Revealing Pregnancy at 52: ‘Things Happen in Their Time, Not Ours’

Hilary Swank is expecting her third child, and she’s aware her fans may have some questions while also showing her support at the age of 52.
On Wednesday, the Oscar winner announced that she is pregnant in a video post shared on Instagram. Following the reveal, Swank’s page was filled with well-wishes and questions about getting pregnant in her 50s.
“At 39, I’m still single and childless,” one fan wrote under Swank’s pregnancy announcement. “You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.”
Swank responded with her own words of encouragement.
“Thank you! It can! I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me,” she wrote. “But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey!”
In the video announcing the coming arrival of her third child, Swank danced around in glow stick costumes with her husband Philip Schneider and their twins Aya and Ohm. The reveal came with a baby glow-sticked onto Swank’s belly.
“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” Swank wrote in the caption for the announcement.
The couple previously welcomed their twins back in 2023.