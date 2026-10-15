Hilary Swank Reacts to Fan Support, Questions After Revealing Pregnancy at 52: ‘Things Happen in Their Time, Not Ours’

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Hilary Swank is expecting her third child, and she’s aware her fans may have some questions while also showing her support at the age of 52.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner announced that she is pregnant in a video post shared on Instagram. Following the reveal, Swank’s page was filled with well-wishes and questions about getting pregnant in her 50s.

“At 39, I’m still single and childless,” one fan wrote under Swank’s pregnancy announcement. “You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.”