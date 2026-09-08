Hoda Kotb Tears Up During ‘Practical Magic 2’ Interview After Telling Sandra Bullock She Changed Her Life

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Hoda Kotb got teary-eyed recalling how Sandra Bullock changed her life when she convinced the host to adopt her kids.

While Bullock and Nicole Kidman guested on Kotb’s show “Making Space,” the host walked through how the “Practical Magic 2” star pushed her to become a mother. As it turns out, it was Bullock who made her to look into adoption that led to daughters Haley and Hope.

“Ten years ago, right now, I was upset because I realized — I was 51 or 52 — and I realized that I had missed the window to have children and I felt terrible about it and I was so upset,” Kotb shared.

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She continued: “I literally Googled, ‘How old is Sandra Bullock?’ I was like, ‘She’s my exact age,’ and I burst into tears. I reached out and I called you and I said, ‘I have to ask you a question.’”

Bullock adopted her son Louis around the same time 10 years ago and the news prompted the host’s reach out. Kotb explained that her conversation with Bullock “changed the course of my life,” which led to the two of them and Kidman all tearing up during the interview.

“I have such extreme gratitude because, now, I’ve got a kid going to fourth grade and a kid going to second grade,” Kotb finished.

Bullock has two kids of her own: Louis, who is 16, and Laila, who is 12.

“Practical Magic 2” hits theaters on Friday.