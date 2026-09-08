‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Cringes at Trump’s Latest ‘AI Slop’: ‘Like Your Weird Uncle Forwarded You a Junk Email’

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President Trump once again went on a social media posting spree this weekend, uploading several pieces of “AI slop,” according to the hosts of “The View.” In their season premiere on Tuesday morning, the ABC hosts cringed at the photos, with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying it felt like a junk email from “your weird uncle.”

To kick off the first Hot Topics discussion of the season, moderator Whoopi Goldberg recapped some of the president’s posts, which included him riding horses with George Washington, getting into a hockey fight with the Canadian Prime Minister, renaming New Mexico to New America, and declaring that the moon is ours.

“Call me an idiot, but you know, I just thought maybe you could be working on inflation, or grocery prices, or the FDA, you know, which has recorded 19 simultaneous outbreak investigations on our food!” Goldberg said.

The women quickly agreed that these pieces of “slop” were nothing more than a tactic the president is using to try and distract people from the upcoming midterm elections, and encouraged people not to fall for it. That said, they couldn’t ignore how weird it felt.

“It does feel like your weird uncle forwarded you a junk email with some sort of thing in it,” Farah Griffin said.

“One part of me thought it looked like an 80-year-old that had just discovered this new tool,” Sara Haines said. “But like, when you’re actually toying with the entire international community, you can’t treat it just like Grandpa found a new app. Like, this is the president of the United States.”

When host Joy Behar asked for Farah Griffin’s expert opinion on “what’s wrong” with Trump, given that she worked for him, Farah Griffin had a simple answer.

“He’s too online,” she said. “He’s surrounded by advisers who are telling him ‘The internet is real life, cater to your base, put out AI slop, and people are going to cheer for you.’ They’re detached from the reality.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.